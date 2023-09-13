Saina Nehwal's career has been blighted with frequent injuries of late. As a result, she has not been considered in the Indian badminton squad picked for the impending Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

The Asian Games could have served as a qualifcation event for the Paris Olympics but a set of injuries and indifferent form have meant that Saina herself is not optimistic about her participation in the esteemed event scheduled next year.

The recurring knee and ankle problems along with other health issues have minimized her appearances at BWF World events. Although she took part in 13 BWF events back in 2022, she could reach the quarterfinals only once. Commenting on the situation, she told reporters in Dubai:

“I get inflammation in my knee whenever I train for an hour or two. I am not able to bend my knee so a second session of training is not possible. The doctors have given me a couple of injections. Of course, the Olympics is near and it is tough (to qualify).”

She added that she has been trying her best to recover, but it may take longer than usual to get back on track.

Saina Nehwal not willing to retire

Despite a series of setbacks, Saina is not willing to retire anytime soon. Saina stated that retirement is something every athlete has to go through, but she has no plans as of now. She said once her body feels like it is 'not supportive' anymore, she will announce the decision.

“Woh toh sab ko karna part hai (everyone has to retire someday)...there is no deadline. Everyone is going to stop when you feel the body is not supporting you.”

Saina said she is trying her best to get back on court because she loves the game.

“But at the moment I am trying. As a sportsperson, it is my duty to try because I love the game and I have been playing for so many years.