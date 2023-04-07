Orleans Masters 2023: Priyanshu Rajawat upsets World No. 12 Kenta Nishimoto to reach quarterfinals

Rising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat caused a major upset at the ongoing Orleans Masters 2023 on Thursday, April 6, by knocking out the top seed and World No. 12 Kenta Nishimoto 21-8, 21-16 to reach the quarter-finals.

The fact that the Japanese came into this tournament on the back of a title win at last week's Madrid Spain Masters makes Rajawat's feat all the more commendable.

As many as 46 rankings sports separated the two, but that couldn't deter the 21-year-old Indian. Rajawat opened up a huge 10-0 lead and maintained it to pocket the opening game easily.

In the second game, Nishimoto inched ahead to 6-2 but couldn't hold off the surging Rajawat. He soon clawed his way back to even matters at 10-10 before going on a six-point burst to lead 16-10. Although the top seed staged a brief fightback, he failed to apply the brakes on Rajawat's progress.

The young Indian, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, next faces World No. 61 Chi Yu Jen for a place in the semi-finals of the Super 300 Orleans Masters.

Priyanshu Rajawat was a part of India's Thomas Cup-winning team in 2022. He has so far reached a solitary final on the BWF World Tour, which was at the Odisha Open last year. He finished runner-up to compatriot Kiran George in three games in a grueling encounter.

Other than this, Rajawat has four titles at the BWF International Challenge/Series level.

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila also reach the last eight at Orleans Masters

Priyanshu Rajawat was later joined in the quarter-finals by countrymen MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, who made the men's doubles last eight. The seventh seeds held their nerves to eke out a gritty 21-15, 17-21, 21-16 win over the Japanese combine of Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura.

The Indian pair take on second seeds Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in their quest for a spot in the semi-finals of the Orleans Masters.

Poll : 0 votes