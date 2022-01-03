Para-shuttler Krishna Nagar's prime focus is 2022 Asian Games

Indian para-shuttler Krishna Nagar stated that his main aim is to perform well in the upcoming Asian Games and World Championships. The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic champion's prime focus is taking all the upcoming matches seriously keeping in mind the Paris Games.

"My focus is on International Circuits right now and I am not thinking of Paris Games. But one thing I want to make sure is that I give my best in upcoming Asian Games and World Championships," said Krishna Nagar told ANI.

Ever since winning a gold medal in Tokyo, the 22-year-old has been in scintillating form. He recently ended his campaign at the fourth National Para-Badminton Championship with three gold medals in the SH6 category.

However, Nagar skipped Uganda Para-Badminton International 2021, as he wanted to spend quality time with his family.

It has been a mixed year of emotions for Nagar. On one side he was the Paralympics Champion and also the recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. However, he lost his mother amidst all the happy moments.

He overcame the distraught to win three gold medals in Bhubaneswar. Nagar's triple delight at the National Para-Badminton Championship was his second tournament where he bagged three gold medals. Earlier, he clinched three gold medals in 2019.

"I played all the three events but I wanted to play just the two in order to not put any pressure on my body. But then I decided to play all three, and this is the second 'triple delight' for me. In 2019, I had also won three golds," said Krishna Nagar.

"No casual approach in tournaments," says Krishna Nagar

Krishna Nagar aims to put a sincere and serious effort into the preparation process, ahead of Paralympics qualification. The 22-year-old has his eyes set on winning a medal in Paris.

"I also want to make sure I don't repeat mistakes and work on my game ahead of the Paris Paralympics. My focus is to try not to adopt the casual approach in the upcoming tournaments if I want to win a medal in the Paris Games," added Krishna Nagar.

