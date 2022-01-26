Para-Shuttler Pramod Bhagat to be conferred with Padma Shri Award 

Indian para shuttler and current world no 1 Pramod Bhagat hogged the headlines with his gold medal performance at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

The ace shuttler will be honored with the prestigious Padma Shri Award this year. Earlier, the 33-year old was conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021 for his performance in Tokyo. Pramod is also an Arjuna Awardee. He received the prestigious award in 2019.

By achieving this feat, Pramod is the first ever para-shuttler to be a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award.

Four-time world champion Pramod Bhagat scripted history by becoming the first Indian ever to win badminton gold at the Paralympics. Top seed Bhagat outclassed Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in straight sets (21-14, 21-17) in the final of the men's singles SL3 category.

Apart from the prestigious awards and Paralympics gold medal, Pramod Bhagat has over 45 international medals It includes four world championship gold medals as well.

The Home Ministry announced the Padma Awards for the athletes on the eve of 73rd Republic Day on Tuesday.

Pramod Bhagat ecstatic for Padma Shri honor

Pramod is currently undergoing training sessions in Spain. On being conferred with the Padma Shri Award, the ace shuttler has a message to give to the nation. He was elated when he heard the news.

An elated Pramod Bhagat said:

“It’s a truly humbling experience to be honoured with the Padma shri award and will serve to inspire me to earn more laurels for my country. “This will inspire me to strive harder and put in extra efforts in training and Asian Games and World Championships which is scheduled for this year.”

