Paris 2024 Paralympics Badminton: Thulasimathi Murugesan wins historic silver medal in women's singles SU5

Thulasimathi Murugesan has announced herself on the biggest of sporting stages by winning a silver medal in women's singles SU5 at the Paris Paralympics 2024. At just 22 years old, Thulasimathi has become the first Indian female para-shuttler to win a Paralympic medal.

Murugesan faced Yang Qiu Xia of China in the women's singles SU5 final on La Chapelle Arena Court 1. Pitted against the gold medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, the Indian shuttler entered the contest as the underdog.

Thulasimathi would have hoped to start off the match by gaining an early advantage, but she was forced onto the back foot. Yang asserted her dominance by taking the first game, 21-17. The second game started as a must-win clash for the rising Indian star.

However, there was not much that the Tamil Nadu-born shuttler could do. Though she tried her best, the Chinese star proved a challenge too big. Murugesan lost the second game 21-10, thus losing the final in two straight sets.

Though she missed out on a gold, the young sensation has already left a lasting impression on everyone. Earlier, she stormed into the gold medal match, defeating her Indian compatriot, Manisha Ramadass, in two straight sets, in the semifinals.

Thulasimathi Murugesan creates history at the Paris Paralympics 2024

The Paris Paralympics 2024 campaign will be etched in Thulasimathi Murugesan's memory for years to come. No matter what she goes on to achieve in her career, the Games in Paris, where she created history, will always remain a special one.

Thulasimathi, a talented young shuttler, is India's first female para badminton player to win a medal. However, her accomplishment is not surprising. She has already proven her abilities and mantle by winning three medals at the fourth Para Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Her podium finish in Paris indicates the many future successes that are yet to come for Thulasimathi Murugesan.

