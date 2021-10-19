Prajwal Sonawane, Neysa Cariappa, Mansa Rawat, Ansh Negi triumph in German  International badminton

The younger generation of Indian players led by Prajwal Sonawane, excelled in the Yonex German Ruhr International Under-15 and Under-17 badminton tournament which ended on Sunday. The four-day tournament was held in Mühlheim an der Ruhr, Germany under the auspices of Badminton World Federation.

The quartet of Prajwal Sonawane, Neysa Cariappa, Mansa Rawat and Ansh Negi stamped their authority in style to emerge champions in their respective age groups.

All four victorious players -- Prajwal, Mansa, Neysa and Ansh -- are trainees from Bengaluru-based Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.

Prajwal Sonawane was the star performer as the tall Nashik lad clinched the Under-17 boys singles title. Unseeded Prajwal stunned top seed Baptiste Rolin of Belgium 21-12, 21-5 in the final.

Prajwal displayed his immense talent to dominate his Belgian opponent during the 32-minute duration final. Prajwal got a semblance of a fight in the first game but as the match progressed he demolished his rival with a wonderful allround display.

Prajwal shocks third seed in a marathon semi-final

Earlier in the day, Prajwal shocked third seed Remy Taing of France 21-10, 14-21, 21-18 in a match which lasted an hour and 3 minutes. It was the toughest of the six matches that Prajwal played in the tournament.

Prajwal had no problem garnering the first game. Prajwal raced to a 21-10 win in the opener. The French youngster restored the parity by annexing the second game.

There was a tough battle between Prajwal and Remy in the third and final game. Prajwal had to stretch fully to get the better of Remy with a 21-18 verdict in his favor.

Neysa Cariappa beats practice partner Mansa Rawat in U-17 girls singles final

The Under-17 girls singles final turned out to be an all-India affair. Neysa Cariappa stopped Mansa Rawat's dream run with a brilliant 21-15, 21-13 win.

The summit clash between the two regular practice partners lasted 40 minutes. In the semi-final, Neysa Cariappa edged past her Indian counterpart Karnika Srees Suresh 21-16, 16-21, 21-11 in 59 minutes.

Prajwal Sonawane, Neysa Cariappa, Mansa Rawat, Ansh Negi with coach Sagar Chopda (C)

Double crown for Mansa Rawat

It was a memorable tournament for Mansa Rawat. 14-year-old bagged the double crown. The talented girl won the Under-15 girls singles crown and also claimed the U-15 mixed doubles title with her partner Ansh Negi.

Mansa Rawat outclassed Maeve Delannoy-Seillier of France 21-7, 21-7 in 21 minutes. In the semis, Mansa thumped Hungary's Hedi Doroszmai 21-10, 21-18 in 28 minutes.

Top seeds Ansh Negi and Mansa Rawat overcame tough challenges from Garret Tan (USA) and Miya-Melayn Salaria (Germany). The teenage Indian combination won 21-6, 21-17 in 29 minutes to grab the mixed doubles title.

Ansh Negi bags U-15 boys singles title

Ansh Negi completed the Indian domination by pocketing the Under-15 boys singles title. In a one-sided final, Ansh ousted Garret Tan of the USA 21-12, 21-16 in 36 minutes.

Ansh never looked in any kind of trouble during the course of the final. The tall teenager thrashed local boy Tristan Inhoven 21-4, 21-17 in the semi-final.

Former Indian player Sagar Chopda accompanied the triumphant four players.

Indian Results (Finals)

U-17 boys singles

Prajwal Sonawane bt 1-Baptiste Rolin (Belgium) 21-12, 21-5 (32 minutes)

U-15 boys singles

Ansh Negi bt Garret Tan (USA) 21-12, 21-16 (36 minutes)

U-17 girls singles

Neysa Cariappa A bt Mansa Rawat 21-15, 21-13 (40 minutes)

U-15 girls singles

Mansa Rawat bt Maeve Delannoy-Seillier (France) 21-7, 21-7 (21 minutes)

U-15 mixed doubles

1-Ansh Negi-Mansa Rawat bt Garret Tan (USA)-Miya-Melayn Salaria (Germany) 21-6, 21-17 (29 minutes).

Edited by Rohit Mishra