Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam shine at 2023 Four Nations Para-Badminton International

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam etched their names into history at the 2023 Four Nations Para-Badminton International in Sheffield, England. The dynamic World No. 1 men's doubles pairing captured the coveted gold medal in the SL3-SL4 category.

Facing off against fellow countrymen Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar in the final, Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam showcased their exceptional teamwork and skill. The scoreboard bore testament to their prowess, with a final score of 21-17, 21-17, sealing their victory.

Bhagat's remarkable journey didn't stop there. He continued to shine individually, securing a well-deserved silver medal in the singles SL3 category. Additionally, the veteran partnered with Manisha Ramdass in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category.

Despite their valiant efforts, they faced tough competition from Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila. The scores of 17-21 and 17-21 reflected the intensity of the match.

Meanwhile, Kadam demonstrated his mettle by battling his way to the semifinals. Unfortunately, he faced a formidable adversary in Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan. The scores of 21-17, 15-21, and 16-21 ultimately resulted in a bronze medal finish for Kadam in the singles category.

"I am happy with the doubles result but at the same time not very pleased with my singles and mixed doubles result. Daniel Bethell has been a very challenging opponent for me this year and I need to make major improvements in order to beat him,” Pramod Bhagat said.

Indian athletes amass 18 medals in Four Nations Para-Badminton International

Indian para-badminton athletes shone brightly at the recent event, amassing a remarkable collection of 18 medals. Krishna Nagar stood atop the podium, clinching gold in the SH6 category with an impressive display of skill.

Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan dominated the women's doubles SL3-SU5 category, securing a gold medal. Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar and Shanthiya Viswanathan mirrored this triumph, claiming gold in the same category.

Nithya Sre's commendable performance earned her a silver in the women's SH6 category. Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar showcased their prowess, earning well-deserved silver medals.

Nitesh and Tarun contributed to India's success, bagging a bronze in the competitive men’s SL3-SL4 category. Kumar Nitesh's dedication paid off with a bronze in the SL3 category.

Manasi Joshi and Mandeep Kaur added to the medal haul, securing a bronze in the women's SL3 category. Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar combined brilliantly, winning a silver in the mixed doubles SU5 category.

Ramdass secured a bronze in the women's SU5 category, further highlighting India's presence on the international stage. Krishna Nagar and Nithya Sre secured another bronze in the mixed doubles SH6 category.

Prem Kumar Ale and Turkey’s Emine Seckin also showcased their skills, clinching a bronze in the mixed doubles WH1-WH2 event.

Here are the Indian medalists:

Gold - Krishna Nagar (SH6 MS), Pramod/Sukant (SL3-SL4 MD), Manasi/Thulasimathi (SL3-SL5 WD)

Silver - Pramod Bhagat (SL3 MS), Deep/Manoj (SL3-SL4 MD), Chirag/Raj (SU5 MD), Pramod/Manisha (SL3-SU5 XD), Nithya Sri (SH6 WS)

Bronze - Nitesh Kumar (SL3 MS), Sukant Kadam (SL4 MS), Nitesh/Tarun (SL3-SL4 MD), Krishna/Nithya (SH6 XD), Raghupati/Manasi (SL3-SU5 XD), Prem/Emine (WH1-WH2 XD), Manasi,Mandeep (SL3 WS), Manisha Ramdass (SU5 WS), Parul/Shanthiya (SL3-SU5 WD)