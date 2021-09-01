World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat urges India to support shuttlers as badminton makes its debut at 2021 Tokyo Paralympics

Badminton will make its debut at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics and World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat has a message for the entire nation. Indian fans will be glued to their TV sets for para-badminton, as some of the top-ranked shuttlers and medal contenders hail from India.

Ahead of exhibiting his exploits in court at the 2021 Paralympics on his debut, shuttler Pramod Bhagat has made a request to the entire nation. He wants the country to extend its support to the shuttles before stepping into the showpiece event.

He further went on to urge the nation to celebrate each and every Indian para-athelete competing in Tokyo.

Para-Badminton is doing its debut in @paralympics today and I want to request the entire nation of India to support us #paralympics #paraathletes #ParaBadminton I also request all of us to support and celebrate every Indian Para Athlete in #tokyo2020.

Pramod Bhagat has always let his achievements do the talking. Bhagat has 45 international medals, including 4 world championship gold medals to his name, and is all set to make his Paralympic debut on Wednesday.

India’s challenge in badminton will be spearheaded by two-time world champion Pramod Bhagat and World No. 3 Suhas Yathiraj. Apart from these two world class shuttlers, Krishna Nagar (SH6) and Tarun Dhillon (SL4) are also strong contenders to win medals.

Pramod Bhagat will be competing in the singles and mixed doubles events in the SL3 category. He will be in action on September 1st for both events.

A total of seven Indian para-shuttlers will take part in the 2021 Paralympics. The strong squad comprises Manoj Sarkar(SL3), Tarun Dhillon(SL4), Pramod Bhagat (SL3), Krishna Nagar (SH6), Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj(SL4), Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar (Women’s doubles) (SL3-SU5).

Indian para-badminton players in action on September 1:

Group B: Pramod Bhagat(SL3)/ Palak Kohli(SU5) vs MAZUR Lucas(SL4) / NOEL Faustine(SL4) - 2:30pm (IST)

Group A - Suzuki Ayako (Japan) vs Palak Kohli (India) Women's Singles (SU5) - 5:10pm (IST)

Group A - Pramod Bhagat vs Manoj Sarkar Men's Singles (SL3) - 5:50pm (IST)

