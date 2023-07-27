Pramod and Sukant qualify for Asian Para Games

In thrilling news coming from the Indian sports realm, two Indian shuttles Sukant Kadam and Pramot Bhagat have qualified for Asian Para Games. The esteemed competition is scheduled to be played in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023, and will see the talented Indian shuttlers taking part to prove their mettle.

On the one hand, where Bhagat has booked his spot in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, Sukant has managed to have his name in singles and doubles and missed on mixed doubles qualification. The trials for the same took place at Greater Noida in a three-day window scheduled from July 24-26, 2023.

Discussing the singles SL3 category, Pramod, who is also a Paralympic gold medalist, overpowered his opponents in the trials. Dominating thoroughly, he won four out of five games in order to qualify for the prestigious Asian Para Games scheduled for September this year.

As far as the doubles category is considered, Pramod and his partner Sukant won three out of four games to secure their qualification in doubles for the Asian Games.

Moving on to the mixed doubles, Pramod once again inspired the lookouts. Pairing up with Ramadas, he managed to win five out of six games, which earned him straight qualification for the Asian Games. He is now aiming to carry on similar performances in the esteemed tournament.

On his successful venture in the trials, he opened up:

“I am happy to have sealed all 3 spots for the Asian Para Games. It’s been very exciting and competitive few days. All I am thinking about is recovery and focus for next week 4 nations International at England."

Sukant talks about his qualification for Asian Para Games

Sukant, who is placed third in the world rankings, won a game less than Pramod in singles out of five played. In the SL4 category, he made his name, which gave him access to Asian Games.

While describing his happiness, Sukant said:

“There were some close matches in the trials, I am happier to have pulled out my spot. I am really happy with my performance and will start training with the Asian Para Games in mind."

Apart from Pramod and Sukant, Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadas, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun, Manasi Joshi, and Krishna Nagar are the other names to earn qualification for Asian Para Games.