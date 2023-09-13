Indian badminton sensation Saina Nehwal has heaped praise on HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu, labeling them as the players to watch out for in the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

Saina is the Indian Olympics and World Championships medalist shuttler. She has put her belief in the Indian badminton contingent slated for the esteemed tournament, set to begin in Hangzhou on September 23.

HS Prannoy won third place on the podium earning him a well-fought bronze medal at the World Championships. Saina has faith in the Delhi shuttler's ability to re-work his shortcomings to bag a gold medal at the Asian Games.

While talking to the media at the Global Race 2023 event in Dubai, she said:

“All are doing well, especially Prannoy is giving back-to-back good results. Let’s see there are some tough challenges. But I feel Prannoy is good and Sindhu has always done well in big tournaments."

Saina also talked about Sindhu's fitness issues and highs and lows in her career. According to the 33-year-old, it is not a piece of cake to play on the highest level for an extended duration.

She added:

"We are playing at the highest level for a long. It is not easy to do so. It takes a toll on the body. Badminton is one of the toughest sports in the world physically, you have to stay fit 100 per cent to play 17-20 tournaments per year. I would say me and Sindhu are gifted as players."

Saina missing from Asian Games 2023 squad

Unluckily, Saina is herself missing from the Asian Games 2023 squad as a result of an injury and prolonged fitness issues. Her deteriorating form has been a worry for the selectors. Last year, she featured in 13 BWF tournaments and made it to the quarterfinals only once.

Sindhu, on the other hand, has played BWF tournaments this year reaching quarterfinals and semifinals on two occasions each, once in the final. She also won the Singapore Open last year.

Meanwhile, Prannoy is currently training at Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. He attained his career-highest ranking (6th) back in August.

It is pertinent to mention that the Asian Games 2023 are slated to begin on September 23 and the curtains will fall on October 8.