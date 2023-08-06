"Proved how much he has got better physically" - Twitter reacts as HS Prannoy goes down fighting in Australian Open Badminton final

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy endured a heartbreak at the Australian Open Badminton 2023 final in Sydney on Sunday (August 6) as he went down fighting against World No. 24 Weng Hong Yang of China. The ninth-ranked Indian, who was seeded sixth at this Super 500 tournament, squandered a match point to suffer a 9-21, 23-21, 20-22 loss in a marathon that lasted 90 minutes.

Prannoy had been the comeback man all week. He started his campaign with a 21-18, 16-21, 21-15 win over Lee Cheuk Yiu in the first round before storming back to beat Chi Yu Jen 19-21, 21-19, 21-13. In the quarterfinals, the Keralite upset top seed and World No. 2 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 16-21, 21-17, 21-14.

HS Prannoy's only straight-game victory of the week came in the semifinals against younger compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat, whom he walloped 21-18, 21-12.

The win set him up against Weng Hong Yang, whom the 31-year-old had beaten in three grueling games to claim the Malaysia Masters title in May earlier this year.

The Chinese looked to have come prepared for revenge on Sunday in Sydney as he even held a match point in the second game. However, the fearless Prannoy managed to save it and extend the final into a decider.

The Indian then opened up a 19-14 gap only to see the resilient Weng Hong Yang inching his way back. With Prannoy leading 19-17, the two played a brutal 71-shot rally that left them both sinking on the floor. The Chinese then leveled the game and was able to erase Prannoy's solitary match point on his way to the victory.

The stupendous effort and the physical skills from both elicited reactions from badminton fans on Twitter. Many of them appreciated how much both of them put into that energy-sapping rally.

Here are the best reactions:

India_AllSports @India_AllSports

Full marks for the effort | More power to you

@PRANNOYHSPRI Prannoy on the medal podium after finishing runners-up at Australian Open.Full marks for the effort | More power to you@PRANNOYHSPRI pic.twitter.com/LyqFSFeGN8

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar Better now than in the WCH or @Paris2024 the positive is Prannoy proved how much he has got better physically. twitter.com/revsportz/stat…

Sportwalk Media @sportwalkmedia 𝙎𝙄𝙇𝙑𝙀𝙍 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙋𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙔! HS Prannoy's splendid run comes to an end as he ends up as the runner-up in the Australian Open 2023 final.



He lost against Weng Hongyang after putting on a brilliant fight in the final and missed out on the title by a whisker. He can… pic.twitter.com/yhechfpDhN 𝙎𝙄𝙇𝙑𝙀𝙍 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙋𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙔! HS Prannoy's splendid run comes to an end as he ends up as the runner-up in the Australian Open 2023 final.He lost against Weng Hongyang after putting on a brilliant fight in the final and missed out on the title by a whisker. He can… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



Had a match point but loses 20-22 in the third game of the final v Weng Hong Yang



The run to the final should give him confidence before the World Championships though



#AustralianOpen2023 #AustralianOpenSuper500 Another heartbreaking loss for HS PrannoyHad a match point but loses 20-22 in the third game of the final v Weng Hong YangThe run to the final should give him confidence before the World Championships though

Zenia D'cunha @ZENIADCUNHA



That feels like art & sport & life (& also me after only watching the rollercoaster )



twitter.com/mihirsv/status… You see HS Prannoy & Weng Hong Yang collapse in synchronisation after that 71-shot rally which all but sealed Weng's fightback from 14-19 in the decider & win it all?That feels like art & sport & life (& also me after only watching the rollercoaster

Niyati @NiacinDoc



#AustralianOpenSuper500 This match was pretty much the story of HS Prannoy’s career.

Shahid Judge @shahidthejudge What a finish in a gripping men's singles final at the #AustralianOpenSuper500 between HS Prannoy and Weng Hong Yang. That 71-point rally particularly sticks out, with both players sinking to the floor when the point finished.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm #AustralianOpenSuper500 🏸



Heartbreak for HS Prannoy! Weng Hong Yang was on the brink of a win in game 2, then on the brink of defeat in game 3. But fights back to win a thriller.



Malaysia Masters final: 93 mins

Australian Open final: 90 mins



These two have delivered again.! Heartbreak for HS Prannoy! Weng Hong Yang was on the brink of a win in game 2, then on the brink of defeat in game 3. But fights back to win a thriller.Malaysia Masters final: 93 minsAustralian Open final: 90 minsThese two have delivered again.! pic.twitter.com/79jCT9mrxS

Susan Ninan @ninansusan



#AustralianOpenSuper500 pic.twitter.com/vbINJVn9DV India's HS Prannoy was on the brink of his second World Tour title of the year until a monster 71-shot rally in a gripping decider. China's Weng Hong Yang walked away the win in a final that lasted 90 minutes.

ShanghaiPanda @thinking_panda 🏸

Players collapse on the court at the end of it.

Australian Open badminton final: HS Prannoy loses in three games to Weng Hong Yang in the men's singles final.

Congratulations to Weng Hong Yang! pic.twitter.com/KIj2cGZMnG 71 shot rally!Players collapse on the court at the end of it.Australian Open badminton final: HS Prannoy loses in three games to Weng Hong Yang in the men's singles final.Congratulations to Weng Hong Yang!

Zenia D'cunha @ZENIADCUNHA



final between HS Prannoy & Weng Hong Yang was both!



The Chinese won 21-9, 21-23, 22-20 & as that margin indicates, it was INSANE There are some matches so good that no one deserves to lose and then there are matches so intense you love & hate to watch it... #AustralianOpen2023 final between HS Prannoy & Weng Hong Yang was both!The Chinese won 21-9, 21-23, 22-20 & as that margin indicates, it was INSANE

jonathan selvaraj @jon_selvaraj What an incredible comeback from Weng Hong Yang. He comes back from 14-19 in the decider and later match point down to beat HS Prannoy 21-9 21-23 22-20.

BWF World Championships up next for HS Prannoy

The Australian Open ends what has been a hectic few weeks for HS Prannoy and the rest of the Indian contingent. The India No. 1 reached the quarterfinals of the Japan Open and the Round of 16 at the Korea Open in the last couple of weeks before his sojourn Down Under.

Up next is the prestigious BWF World Championships, set to be held in Copenhagen from August 21-27. India's top shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, will be battling it out with the best.