Pullela Gopichand clarifies controversial comments on pursuing sports as a career

India’s chief badminton coach, Pullela Gopichand, has issued a clarification after facing criticism for his recent remarks. He advised young athletes not to pursue a career in sports unless they come from financially well-off families.

The statement, made during an interview with The Times of India, sparked a debate, prompting Gopichand to explain his stance in an interview with The Indian Express.

The Dronacharya Award-winning coach emphasized that his remarks were not intended to discourage youngsters from choosing sports. Instead, it was a critique of the flawed system that often fails to support athletes after their playing careers end.

Gopichand pointed out the struggles of Indian athletes in securing financial stability, even after achieving success at the highest levels. He cited the examples of badminton players Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly, both of whom have made significant strides in international competitions but still worry about securing jobs.

“Someone like Tanisha Crasto (Top 30 in mixed doubles) or Treesa Jolly (Top 10 in women’s doubles) are giving it their all. But when they come and ask me, ‘koi job hai?’, it saddens me,” Gopichand said.

Even top-ranked Indian shuttlers have faced delays in job placements.

“Lakshya Sen (World Championship bronze medalist) got a job only a year-and-a-half ago. Satwik Reddy-Chirag Shetty (former world No. 1s) also had to win many titles before they were considered for jobs,” he added.

Gopichand also spoke about the difficulties athletes face after retirement, highlighting instances where accomplished sportspersons have struggled in bureaucratic work environments.

“You might be the most talented athlete, but life for most can be worse than the youngest railway civil services (officer) they are reporting to. I’ve seen a 55-year-old former Asiad medallist having to bow and say ‘Yes, sir’ to a 24-year-old junior-most entry-level guy, who was a civil services IAS reject,” he said.

The veteran coach also expressed concern about career progression in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), where athletes often hit a ceiling in their professional growth.

“Sometimes the highest ceiling of their careers is Office Chief Superintendent, below the joining rank of some entry-level civil services officers. Then they are additionally told, ‘Be happy you at least have a job.’ It’s humiliating,” he added.

Pullela Gopichand calls for systematic reforms

Gopichand stressed the need for better career opportunities for athletes beyond just securing a job. He suggested that sportspersons should have reserved positions at higher levels in administrative roles.

“Skilling and exit opportunities for athletes are very important to equip them for life ahead. After that, there is a need to reserve spots for us at the board level. Let it be sportsperson vs sportsperson competing for that seat at the high table. Have five at GM level, five at director levels, not a restricted ceiling of a Railways clerical job,” he said in the aforementioned interview.

He also advocated for special educational programs for retired athletes.

“The country that celebrates medals needs to handhold athletes into the next stage. Let us go to IAS, and IRS institutes and learn the ropes for two years. If others get in at 60 marks, make concessions for us to get in at 50,” he suggested.

Gopichand urged authorities to rethink the push for mass participation in sports without addressing the systemic issues affecting athletes’ post-retirement lives.

“I am not talking of the 150 people who might go to the Olympics and manage to get into coaching. But the rung below them is 10,000 and growing in the last 10 years. I’m concerned about the respect that Sakshi (Malik) or someone like Manu (Bhaker) won’t get. Manu won double medals, but is just one of 178 deputy directors in the state,” he concluded.

