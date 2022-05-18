Pullela Gopichand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arun Lakhani, Sanjay Mishra in BAI Core Committee; various sub-committees named

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced various committees for a four-year term (2022-2026) on Wednesday.

The national governing body of badminton held its executive committee meeting on May 15 in New Delhi in which names were discussed for the formation of various sub-committees.

BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma announced several committees which would carry out their respective activities to promote and develop badminton in all parts of the country.

The six-member Core Committee consists of BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma and General Secretary Sanjay Mishra. Newly-elected Vice-President Pullela Gopichand, Treasurer Arun Lakhani, Haryana Badminton Association President Devender Singh, and Assam's Gautam Mahanta are the other members of the Core Committee.

The BAI also formed 11 sub-committees for the smooth functioning of badminton activities in the country. These committees are, namely:

Finance committee, Tournament Committee, Coaching Committee, Development Committee, Technical Officials Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Age-Fraud Committee, Legal Advisory Committee, Marketing and Publicity Committee, Medical Board, and Para Badminton Committee.

Each and every committee has one chairman and one convener. Besides the chairman and convener, every committee has members who will coordinate with their respective heads for the smooth functioning of the group. This was communicated by the BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra.

Apart from the Core Committe, Pullela Gopichand is also a prominent member of the Development Committee.

The new BAI committee members from Maharashtra are Prashant Thakur, Jagdish Joshi, Shirish Boralkar, Mangesh Kashikar, Shrikant Vad, and Subodh More. Maharashtra also has two existing members, Girish Natu and Pradeep Gandhe, on the BAI Executive Committee.

BAI Core Committee (Six members)

Himanta Biswa Sarma, President, BAI (Assam)

Arun Lakhani, Treasurer, BAI (Maharashtra)

Pullela Gopichand, Vice-President, BAI (Telangana)

Devender Singh, Haryana Badminton Association, President (Haryana)

Gautam Mahanta, Attach to President’s office (Assam)

Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, BAI (Chhattisgarh)

Finance Committee (14 members)

Himanta Biswa Sarma, President, BAI (Chairman)

Arun Lakhani, Treasurer, BAI (Convener)

Tournament Committee (12 members)

Sekhar Biswas, Vice President, BAI (Chairman)

Omar Rashid, Joint Secretary, BAI (Convener)

Coaching Committee (11 members)

OD Sharma, Vice-President, BAI (Chairman)

Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, BAI (Convener)

Development Committee (11 members)

Pullela Gopichand, Vice-President, BAI (Chairman)

Anil Choughule, Joint Secretary, BAI (Convener)

Technical Officials Committee (8 members)

S Muralidharan, Vice-President, BAI (Chairman)

Rajesh Kamal Rajpur, Secretary, Meghalaya Badminton Association (Joint Convener)

Rakesh Shekhar, Secretary, Kerala Badminton Association (Joint Convener)

Disciplinary Committee (6 members)

Narhar Thakur, Vice-President, BAI (Chairman)

KN Jaiswal, EC Member, BAI (Convener)

Age-Fraud Committee (7 members)

KK Sharma, Joint Secretary, BAI (Chairman)

Surinder Mahajan, Joint Secretary, BAI (Convener)

Legal Advisory Committee (5 members)

Devajit Lon Saikia, Advocate General Assam (Chief Legal Advisor)

Marketing and Publicity Committee (8 members)

Arun Lakhani, Treasurer, BAI (Chairman)

Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, BAI (Convener)

Medical Board (2 members)

Watizulu Suzumeren Jamir, Vice-President, BAI (Chairman)

Para Badminton Committee (4 members)

K Prabhakar Rao, Joint Secretary, BAI (Chairman)

Mayur Parikh, Joint Secretary, BAI (Convener)

