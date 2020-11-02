PV Sindhu, who is generally seen stirring up a storm on the badminton court, created quite a buzz on Monday by announcing in a Twitter post that she will "retire". Immediately enough, social media was caught up in a frenzy with most badminton fans falling prey to this gimmick and not bothering to read the remainder of the post, which suggests something quite hopeful and promising, otherwise.

The 25-year-old PV Sindhu sent all her fans reeling in shock with this announcement which she started off with how the Denmark Open was "the final straw" for her. However, a closer reading of the ensuing sections of the apparently heartbreaking post will see that the ace shuttler is aspiring for a comeback at the Asia Open in January next year.

PV Sindhu took social media by surprise by announcing her "retirement"

Garbed within the cryptic post of PV Sindhu's tweet lies the fact that this retirement she has proposed is not one from her career. Instead, prompted by the pandemic which has been an "eye-opener" for Sindhu, she has decided it's time for her to retire from this current state of unrest, from this negativity, this constant fear, uncertainty and a lack of complete control over the unknown as well as substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus.

PV Sindhu is aiming to return at the Asia Open

PV Sindhu will make a comeback in January

The World No. 7 is determined to not give up without putting up a "solid fight" and with the 2021 Tokyo Olympics also in sight, PV Sindhu has her guns blazing for the upcoming year. The reigning world champion is set on sidestepping the negativity and uncertainty present around her and instead has decided to give it her all by training hard for the future.

While the tweet may have given many of her fans a 'mini heart-attack', it is ultimately positive and hopeful about Sindhu's return to her beloved courts. Being the strong fighter she is, it's hardly expected that she will let the hiccups of this pandemic year throw her off the course.

Come January, PV Sindhu hopes to make her comeback appearance at the Asia Open I which is scheduled to be held in Bangkok from January 12. So for now, her fans do not have anything to worry about her as their champion is here to stay and scale bigger heights in the future.