PV Sindhu appointed as a member of BWF Athletes' Commission

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu has been appointed as a member of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Athletes' Commission.

PV Sindhu will be among the six members of the Athletes' Commission. The tenure of the BWF Athletes' Commission is for four years (2021 - 2025).

PV Sindhu joins Iris Wang of the USA, the Netherlands' Robin Tabeling, Greysia Polii of Indonesia, Kim Soyeong of Korea and China's Zheng Si Wei in the Commission.

The Badminton World Federation, in a media release, confirmed PV Sindhu's appointment. They said the chair and the deputy chair will be decided by the new committee.

"The new Commission will meet soon and decide the Chair and Deputy Chair of the Commission amongst the six members," the BWF release said.

"The Chair of the BWF Athletes’ Commission, following a vetting process as required for all Council members, will become a member of Council until the next elections in 2025,” the BWF added.

PV Sindhu has won several prestigious medals

PV Sindhu became the first Indian badminton player to win two medals at the Olympics. She won the silver medal in the 2016 edition in Rio de Janeiro and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Sindhu, a former world champion, lost in the quarterfinals of the recently concluded BWF World Championships. At the World Championships, Sindhu has won two silver medals, along with two bronze medals and won the gold medal in the 2019 edition.

PV Sindhu, along with Loh Kean Yew, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, will be the top draw at India Open 2022 scheduled from January 11-16 in New Delhi.

Sindhu, whose BWF World Championships title defense ended in the quarterfinals, remains in seventh spot in the latest BWF women's singles rankings.

