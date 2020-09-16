PV Sindhu hails the postponement of Thomas and Uber Cup as a 'good' decision 

Reigning World Champion PV Sindhu, who was supposed to take part in the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals next month, has voiced her approval for the postponement of the biennial tournament in the wake of several countries withdrawing from the prestigious competition.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) authorities had to take a call after Indonesia and South Korea joined Thailand, Australia, Chinese Taipei and Algeria in backing out of the tournament, heralding yet another postponement.

Speaking to Sportstar, PV Sindhu candidly extended her support towards the decision made by the tournament organisers and BWF to postpone the Thomas and Uber Cup to 2021.

“It is good that the organisers have taken this decision. After all, player safety is equally important. And, honestly, this is not surprising given the grim scenario on the pandemic front,” PV Sindhu remarked on the situation to Sportstar.

In a year largely hampered by the COVID-19 crisis, the badminton tour was supposed to make a comeback on October 3rd with the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark, which would have been followed by the Denmark Open and the Denmark Masters.

Currently, only the Thomas and Uber Cup stands postponed while the other two events are supposed to take place as per the BWF schedule.

News Update: Badminton Association of India statement on BWF postponement of #ThomasUberCup2020 Final that was scheduled to take place from October 3-11,2020. #badminton #BAI @bwfmedia | @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/Jo9VWKbZD7 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 15, 2020

For 2016 Rio silver medallist, PV Sindhu, the decision taken by the BWF to postpone the Thomas and Uber Cup tournament does not come as a surprise.

The lanky Hyderabadi said, “Well, the organisers must have definitely felt the pressure from various fronts. Life is more important than anything else. And with many big guns from Asia withdrawing because of pandemic, this development was expected."

PV Sindhu also said, “I personally feel it is not the right time to play and take a huge risk on the health front."

Advertisement

I have to be ready for any tournament at any given time: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu will not be pausing her training because of the postponement.

Even though the Thomas and Uber Cup has been postponed, it does not mean that PV Sindhu, a former World No. 2, will pause her training for the upcoming tournaments.

The gritty Champion is not very affected by this news given the pandemic we are living in. Instead, PV Sindhu intends to keep her training going for the days ahead.

“Definitely, my training schedule goes on uninterrupted. I have to be ready for any tournament at any given time. So, I will not be found wanting in training and keeping myself fit," PV Sindhu commented.

With the Thomas and Uber Cup postponed, there is a chance that the participation of players in the subsequent Denmark Open and Denmark Masters might also stand affected. There is an undeniable air of uncertainty that is looming with the BWF seeking to restart the tour.

During the last few months, this uncertainty has also prevailed in the lives of the players, who do not know what it is they are training for. Therefore, a lack of motivation has also been noticed in the players.

PV Sindhu also expressed feeling demotivated at times during her training but the World Champion has decided to focus and train to remain match-ready at all points.

“Yes, to some extent (lost motivation). Normally, you train with a specific, immediate target to aim. Now, with no events likely in the near future, the focus shifts to keeping yourself fit and being match-ready whenever the situation demands it,” PV Sindhu said.