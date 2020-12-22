Indian shuttler PV Sindhu expects to travel to Thailand for the upcoming tournaments in January despite countries imposing restrictions on flights from the UK. Sindhu has been in London since October, training alongside British shuttlers Toby Penty and Rajiv Ouseph to improve her fitness and nutrition.

The Rio Olympic silver medalist is scheduled to return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic to participate in two Super 1000 events and the BWF World Tour Finals. Sindhu, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2021, last played in the All England Open earlier in March this year.

PV Sindhu will travel to Thailand in the first week of January

PV Sindhu, who is a part of the eight-member Indian team, is expected to arrive in Bangkok on January 3rd to compete in three upcoming events. However, countries have banned flights from the UK, with Thailand imposing restrictions because of the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19 in England.

On the other hand, health officials have reported 548 new cases in Thailand, forcing a lockdown in the Samut Sakhon province near Bangkok.

The Yonex Thailand Open will mark the return of international badminton after the COVID-19 pandemic, which kick starts on January 12th. Sindhu, who is managed by Baseline Ventures, spoke to the PTI regarding her travel plans for Thailand in January.

“I plan to travel in the first week of January. There is no travel ban from the U.K. in Thailand, so I can travel from Doha. The idea is to use the Gulf route to reach Thailand,” said PV Sindhu.

The 25-year-old also commented on her training in the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI). The player noted that the training stint has enabled her to prepare ahead of the competitions in Thailand.

“Thankfully, my training is going on pretty well. The national centre is not closed. It is run as a bubble centre, so I have been able to practice ahead of the events in Thailand," added PV Sindhu.

Recently, the Sports Ministry approved Sindhu's request to have her physio and fitness trainer accompany her to Thailand in January. Sindhu, who couldn't go past the quarter-finals of any event held in 2020, will be aiming to bring her A-game on her grand return next month.