PV Sindhu has expressed disappointment at her 2023 US Open Super 300 badminton tournament exit and stated that it has had a significant emotional impact on her.

Sindhu made a quarterfinal exit at the US Open in Council Bluffs, Iowa, USA, last week following a shock defeat to 24-year-old Gao Fang Jie. Ranked World No. 12, Sindhu's inability to win long rallies saw her concede the opening game.

The Chinese player, ranked 36th in the world, then upped the tempo in the second game to take the match 22-20, 21-13 and end Sindhu's run in the tournament.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu had earlier defeated the likes of Sung Shuo Yun of Korea and USA's Disha Gupta in the Round of 16 and Round of 32, respectively.

Sindhu took to social media on Sunday, July 16, to state her sadness at the defeat and commended Gao Fang Jie for making the most of her weaknesses to take the victory. She also wrote that Gao could win the tournament if she continues to play as well as she did against her.

"My US Open journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where I faced the talented Gao Fang Jie. Despite having previously defeated her in Canada, she outplayed me in straight sets this time, making effective use of my weaknesses. I must commend her for being fully prepared and delivering an impressive performance," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Next time I face you Gao, should be a battle. Good luck for the finals, continue playing like how you are and the title should be yours," she added.

The 28-year-old further revealed that the US Open result was 'disheartening' and vowed to bounce back as soon as she could. She also thanked everyone who has stood by her and promised to repay their faith by turning things around in the remainder of the season.

"This loss has left a significant emotional impact on me, especially considering the challenging and demanding year I've had. It's disheartening to experience a disappointing defeat after each successful tournament. However, I am determined to channel my emotions into redoubling my efforts and making the remainder of the year truly remarkable," she wrote.

"As I look ahead, I am eagerly anticipating the upcoming competitions in Korea and Japan. I will continue to push forward, driven by the unwavering support and encouragement of Indian fans everywhere I go. Your support means the world to me, and I am deeply grateful for it," she added.

Sindhu, who was a part of India’s bronze medal win at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships at Dubai in February, hasn't been at her best this year following her return from injury.

Before the US Open, she was in action at the Canada Open, where she made a semifinal exit with a defeat to World No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi. Her best result this year remains a runner-up finish at the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 event in April.