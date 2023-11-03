PV Sindhu to miss Syed Modi International 2023

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has withdrawn from the upcoming Syed Modi India International 2023 following a recent injury setback. The Super 300 tournament is set to be held from November 29 to December 3 in Lucknow.

Sindhu, who won the women's singles title in India's prestigious tournament last year, sustained a left knee injury during the French Open last week. In the second-round match versus Supanida Katethong of Thailand, the World No. 11 took a medical timeout and subsequently retired from the tie.

On Wednesday, November 1, PV Sindhu took to her social media handles to confirm a niggle in her left knee. The doctors have advised the 28-year-old to take a few weeks of rest before resuming her training.

The injury link could potentially be a strong case for the two-time Olympic medallist to pull off from Syed Modi International.

Aditi Bhatt, 20, who recently finished as the runner-up at the National Games 2023, also withdrew from the tournament for an unknown reason.

PV Sindhu's inspiring turnaround after Asian Games disappointment

Following a recovery from a stress fracture that she suffered at the Commonwealth Games 2022, PV Sindhu's form declined in 2023. She was knocked out from a tournament in the first round on seven instances.

The former champion exited from the second round of the World Championships after losing to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 14-21, 14-21. In the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, the 2018 silver medallist bowed out of the quadrennial event in the last-eight stage after losing to local player He Bing Jiao 16-21, 12-21.

The Hyderabad-based shuttler subsequently made it back-to-back semifinal appearances in the Arctic Open and the Denmark Open before injury ended her French Open campaign and perhaps her 2023 seadon as well. She will focus on qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024 once she returns to the court.