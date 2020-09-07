PV Sindhu prepones family function to play for India in Uber Cup

The 2020 Thomas and Uber Cups will begin on 3rd October, with the Badminton Association of India (BAI) announcing the squads for both tournaments earlier today. Interestingly, former World No 2 PV Sindhu had, a few days back, opted out of the event because of a family function.

However, after BAI President Himanta Baswa Sarma requested her to play, Sindhu obliged and has preponed her function. Sarma shared this news on Twitter:

"I have requested @Pvsindhu1 to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at a medal at the #ThomasUberCup. She has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian Team and play for the country."

Can PV Sindhu lead India to its first Uber Cup final this year?

26 Indian shuttlers will train at the SAI Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad till 27th September, ahead of the 2020 Thomas and Uber Cups. BAI had named Saina Nehwal as the captain of India's Uber Cup squad, which also features Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, and Ira Sharma.

PV Sindhu had at the beginning of this month withdrawn from this upcoming competition in Denmark. However, as India has a favourable draw in the Uber Cup, the World No 7 will travel to Aarhus and compete at the Ceres Arena.

India is a part of Group D, along with 14-time champions China, France, and Germany. While the Chinese team will pose a stern challenge to India, the French are unlikely to be much trouble, and Germany has not made it past the group stage since 2012.

Thailand has decided to skip the Thomas and Uber Cup. Badminton Association of Thailand cited "special circumstances related to #COVID19 in addition to injuries to key players in making the decision." — Twentytwo13 (@Twentytwo13news) September 7, 2020

Expected Group C winners Thailand have pulled out of the competition, meaning that India has a realistic chance of advancing to the semifinals at least. A win there could take them to their first Uber Cup final, and PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will hold the key to India's success at this biennial event.