PV Sindhu provides fans with injury update

After retiring from her Round-of-16 match at last week's France Open due to pain in her left knee, PV Sindhu has now given fans an update.

Taking to social media, Sindhu announced that she had undergone a knee scan which showed a niggle in her left knee. She says that conceding the match in Rennes was the best call she could have made for her body. As of now, doctors have advised the shuttler to get a few weeks of rest before making a comeback to court.

Penning a note on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), the ex-world champion wrote:

"After returning from France and undergoing a knee scan, we've found a niggle in my left knee. In hindsight, conceding the match was the best call. Doctors have advised a few weeks rest before I begin training again. The break is also an opportunity to focus on the upcoming Olympics.

"Thank you to everyone who continues to support me, your love is what makes the journey worth it. I shall be back on the court very soon. Yours, PV Sindhu"

She captioned the Instagram post:

"Determined to comeback firing on all cylinders ♥️, not the ideal update but going to make this count 🤫, let's do this"

Injury & form woes continue for PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu has been struggling with her form since the beginning of 2023. After taking five months away from court at the end of 2022 due to a foot injury, the two-time Olympic medalist was unable to find her rhythm on court, making multiple first-round exits.

However, things finally seemed to have turned around for the Indian at the Arctic Open in October. She reached the semifinal at that Super 500 event, and made a successive semifinal at the Denmark Open Super 750 event the very next week.

Unfortunately, just when PV Sindhu was starting to look like her old self on court, she was forced to call it quits during her French Open second-round match after being a game up against Thailand's Supanida Katethong.

Now, with the 28-year-old having been dealt another blow ahead of the 2024 Olympics, fans will hope that she can make a full-fledged comeback in time for Paris.