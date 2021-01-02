PV Sindhu pushing herself to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu spoke to the ANI about pushing herself and working hard to win a medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu also stated that she was going to give her best in the upcoming tournaments ahead of the mega quadrennial event.

The Rio Olympic silver medalist had been training in England since October alongside British shuttlers Toby Penty and Rajiv Ouseph to improve her fitness and nutrition. PV Sindhu will mark her return to competition for the first time following the COVID-19 pandemic in the Super 1000 events and the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok.

The 25-year-old PV Sindhu said she has to take one step at a time and give her best to win a medal at the Games.

"I want to get the medal in Tokyo and I am working hard for it. I know it's not going to be easy, but before that, I have a couple of tournaments starting in January. So, it is a step by step process; one at a time. The Olympics is definitely going to be tough but I will make sure to give my best," said Sindhu.

I will do my best in the Thailand tournament: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu is expected to have a decent run in the two Super 1000 events this month. Sindhu will face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the first round of the YONEX Thailand Open. She will then look horns with Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the TOYOTA Thailand Open.

PV Sindhu expressed that she wants to do well in the tournaments in Thailand and has had enough time to train.

"My training is going really well and I am eagerly waiting for the upcoming tournaments. I have had enough time to train, and hopefully, I will do my best in the tournaments in Thailand," said PV Sindhu.

The two Super 1000 events will mark the return of international badminton after the COVID-enforced break. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced earlier that all the competitions will take place without spectators because of the increase in coronavirus cases near Bangkok.

PV Sindhu said that she will miss the presence of spectators in the stands on her grand return to the badminton court.

"Also, once we start the tournaments, there will be no spectators. I think people are eagerly waiting to see us get back on the court. They can't see us live which is a bad thing because we also want spectators and fans to be there to support us," said PV Sindhu.

The Indian shuttler is expected to reach Thailand in the first week of January to participate in the Thailand Open tournaments.