PV Sindhu resumes fitness training, on-court practice to follow soon

﻿PV Sindhu has not returned to court since winning that final point against China’s He Bingjiao to clinch a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on August 1.

Sindhu has been busy attending felicitation functions in the last couple of weeks which has prevented her from attending practice sessions. Even Sindhu’s coach Park Tae-Sang had gone home to Korea to meet his family.

However, the double Olympic medal winner resumed training at the Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad on Tuesday for the first time since her heroics in Tokyo.

Sindhu had a full-fledged physical conditioning session at the Suchitra Academy gym after being accorded a grand reception on her arrival. The Indian badminton queen thanked Suchitra Badminton Academy founder and head coach Pradeep Raju and fellow trainees for their wholehearted support before she left for Tokyo.

Sindhu will increase the intensity of training soon, says Pradeep Raju

Pradeep Raju said Sindhu is starting slowly and will increase the intensity of her training in the next few weeks. She is making every effort to maintain her fitness levels amid social functions and felicitations.

“She should get a feel of how her body responds for the first couple of days and then plan out on-court training schedules accordingly. She will increase the intensity of preparations by the end of this month. She knows because of her commitments she won't be able to play for a few days but she makes sure she keeps herself fit. While traveling, she also does fitness in her hotel room,” said Pradeep Raju.

Pradeep Raju, a former national-level shuttler, said every trainee at the academy was delighted to see Sindhu returning to center after her bronze medal.

“Around 20 players used to practice regularly with Sindhu and made her stretch fully before the Olympics. She acknowledged their efforts. The youngsters also felt proud in contributing their little bit to make Sindhu win her second Olympic medal. All those players who were sparring with Sindhu were thrilled to see Sindhu coming back to the academy. They are asking Sindhu, ‘Didi we want a party from you’”, said Pradeep Raju.

He said Sindhu has received many invitations from across the country for the felicitations.

“She is not going everywhere. She is picking the most important ones. She will travel to Lucknow as the Uttar Pradesh Government wants to honor all the Tokyo medal winners on Thursday. By the weekend she will again start training at our academy,” said Pradeep.

Sindhu is slated to play the Sudirman Cup and Uber Cup in September and October.

