PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal among the most-tweeted-about Indian sports athletes of 2020

India's top two women's badminton stars PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal finished in the top 3 of the most-tweeted-about Indian female sports athletes of 2020. While Nehwal attained the third spot, Sindhu finished above her at number two.

Freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat attained the number one position on the list of the most-tweeted-about Indian female sportspersons this year. Twitter India publicized this list on Monday (December 14). Cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma obtained the top three ranks from the men's division.

There was a significant increase in the social media usage of almost every individual in 2020 due to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. Thus, finishing in the top 3 of the most talked-about female athletes this year is a considerable achievement for both PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be keen to win medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2021

Saina Nehwal had made history by winning a bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012. Four years later, PV Sindhu made it to the gold medal match of the Rio Olympics. Unfortunately, Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin and had to settle for the silver.

Because of the travel restrictions, there have not been many badminton tournaments this year. The two had initially been in the Indian squad for the Denmark Open in October, but both pulled out later. Recently, the organizers postponed the sixth edition of the Premier Badminton League as well.

However, the BWF has planned a grand Bangkok tour in January, featuring some of the top tournaments in badminton. It will be interesting to see how PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal perform on the court after an extended break. Both the female stars would look forward to winning their second Olympic medal in Tokyo.