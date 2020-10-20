PV Sindhu slams fake reports about rifts with family and Pullela Gopichand

Rio Olympics 2016 silver medalist PV Sindhu is in London right now, working on her nutrition and recovery needs with GSSI. However, a report was spreading online stating that the Indian badminton star had left the country in a huff, and she did not intend to return to the Pullela Gopichand Academy for the next 8-10 weeks.

PV Sindhu has quashed the report by issuing a lengthy statement on social media. She mentioned that she had no problems with her family members.

I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrtion and recovery needs with GSSI. Infact I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard. pic.twitter.com/zQb81XnP88 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) October 20, 2020

The 25-year-old from Hyderabad also clarified that she had no issues with the facilities at the Pullela Gopichand Academy. It is noteworthy that PV Sindhu had skipped the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, and she will likely return to the BWF Tour during its Asian leg in January.

PV Sindhu explains why she is in London right now

According to the report, PV Sindhu left India because she was upset with a few things, including some family tensions. However, the World Champion badminton player elucidated that she had taken her parents' consent before leaving for the United Kingdom.

"I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrition and recovery needs with GSSI. In fact, I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely there were no family rifts in this regard. Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake," PV Sindhu wrote in her Twitter post.

Sindhu added that she was satisfied with the facilities available at the Pullela Gopichand Academy. The 2018 Asian Games silver medalist concluded by saying that the reporting agencies should verify facts before publishing news.

PV Sindhu is one of India's finest badminton players. The fans have high hopes from her to win a medal at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2021.