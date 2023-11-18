In a strategic move ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu has joined forces with former badminton legend Prakash Padukone.

Breaking the news on x, formerly known as Twitter, the World No. 11 expressed her excitement about the partnership. She revealed that Padukone would be taking on the role of her mentor as she gears up for the upcoming major tournaments.

Sindhu shared her enthusiasm in a tweet, stating:

"For those wondering and constantly asking me, the cat is finally out of the bag!! Prakash sir is assuming the role of the mentor in my setup. I started training with him at the end of August, and it's been uphill ever since. He's more than a mentor; he's my guide, my guru, and, above all, a true friend."

Sindhu reveals Padukone reached out to her

Sindhu further expressed her gratitude and acknowledged Padukone's ability to bring out the best in her game. She highlighted the significance of their connection, emphasizing that he reached out to her with a single call when she was in Japan, and their collaboration has been exceptional.

The former world champion further wrote in the tweet:

"I wholeheartedly believe he possesses the magic to bring out the absolute best from my game. I am so grateful he reached out to me with one call when I was in Japan, and we've built on that connection exceptionally well. Dear sir, I AM PUMPED!! Looking forward to training with you! Let's get to work."

Prakash Padukone, a former badminton sensation, clinched gold in the singles event at the 1978 Commonwealth Games and secured victories in prestigious tournaments like the Danish Open and the Swedish Open.

Padukone made history as the first Indian shuttler to win the All England Championships.

With Sindhu facing challenges in form and recovering from a knee injury sustained at the French Open in October, Padukone's mentorship is expected to play a crucial role in elevating her performance on the international stage.