PV Sindhu trains under Prakash Padukone at PPBA academy to regain lost form prior to Asian Games 

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu recently trained at the PPBA academy in Bengaluru under the tutelage of the legendary Prakash Padukone. Sindhu has been struggling with her form of late, especially after a layoff following her ankle injury.

Currently ranked No.14 in the world, Sindhu is looking to gain his lost touch. Indian coach Vimal Kumar, who is also the director of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, said that Sindhu needs to make some technical changes to her game.

"We have been sitting and observing her sessions. Prakash spoke to her and tried to motivate her. We have also interacted with her coach (Muhammad Hafiz Hashim)," Vimal was quoted as saying to PTI.

PV Sindhu is low on confidence: Vimal Kumar

2023 has been nothing short of disastrous for Sindhu, who has lost seven times in the opening rounds of BWF tournaments this year. Her best performance came in the Canada Open where she advanced to the semi-final.

Kumar said that due to a lack of performances, Sindhu is a tad low on confidence. Sindhu recently pulled out of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 and the China Open Super 1000 to focus fully on the Asian Games, which is scheduled to get underway on September 23.

"She is at the moment low on confidence and physically and mentally slightly in a poor state. She has some work to do and we shouldn't expect much from her at the Asian Games," said Vimal Kumar.

"She is a big player and it is important to give her some time, it might take a few months for her to regain her touch. There are a few technical aspects, where she can make some changes. Some initiatives she needs to take in the technical aspect," Vimal added.

Back in February, Sindhu parted ways with Park Tae-Sang, who played a crucial role in her run at the Tokyo Olympics. With the qualification for the Paris Olympics on the way, Sindhu has an important few months ahead of her.