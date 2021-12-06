PV Sindhu's training academy in Hyderabad receives donation from sale of shuttler's car

In a boost for budding badminton players in Hyderabad, Spinny, a car retailing platform, has donated proceedings from the sale of ace Indian badminton star PV Sindhu’s car to support and train emerging badminton talent at the Hyderabad-based Suchitra Badminton Academy.

The Suchitra Badminton Academy is PV Sindhu's training base in Hyderabad. The proceeds from the sale, amounting to ₹12,05,000 have been handed over to the Suchitra Badminton Academy.

PV Sindhu, in a media statement, said the funds will help and support young talent in India, one of the world's top badminton countries. She said:

“India has become one of the world’s top badminton countries – a position we will retain, given the many new stars training now. I’ve been practicing at Suchitra Badminton Academy for a long time and I feel this fund will support younger talent. I am pleased to be part of an organization (Spinny) that is taking steps in nurturing future talent."

Pradeep Raju, the founder of Suchitra Badminton Academy said the goal of establishing an academy was to promote sports at the grassroots level. Elated on receiving the donation, Pradeep Raju said:

“Our goal has always been to do something to promote the love of sports in more people and help young badminton players practice and hone their skills at a world-class facility. We wish to make the academy accessible for more children and such initiatives help us reach our goal of training many exceptional young athletes. We appreciate Spinny’s gesture and thank them for their generosity. This amount will be used to nurture more champions like PV Sindhu.”

Suchitra Badminton Academy - behind PV Sindhu's success

PV Sindhu has been associated with the Suchitra Badminton Academy for the last four and a half years. The Hyderabad-based, state-of-the-art academy worked tirelessly behind the scenes to realize a common goal - an Olympic medal for the ace shuttler.

Although the Suchitra Badminton Academy is a private institution, they have combined well with the mainstream system in the best interests of the nation.

Sindhu's fitness was overseen by main trainer Srikanth Verma and the academy's physio Evangeline Baddam was the official physio of the Indian contingent at the Olympics.

More than 20 upcoming badminton players supported Sindhu as her sparring partners as she rigorously trained for the Olympics.

PV Sindhu practices many match simulations at the Suchitra Badminton Academy and also does a lot of video analysis at the centre. During the pandemic-induced lockdown, Sindhu had learnt a variety of shots like the slow drop, half-smashes, dribbles and cross-court placements and became proficient in them.

