"Representing India at such a big event gets me really excited" - Anupama Upadhyaya shares her journey to Asian Games glory

Anupama Upadhyaya, at 18 years of age, has all the makings of a future Indian badminton star. In her short career, the Panchkula prodigy has made huge strides and will be looking for an impressive showing at the Asian Games and the Paris Olympics. She became the national badminton champion in February, which was preceded by a junior World No.1 ranking.

Having showed incredible maturity till now, Anupama is enthusiastic and keen to put up a stellar show at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. She will face intense competition from several top-ranked players though.

With knowledge and valuable experience gained from interacting with Indian stalwarts, she feels the badminton contingent can reap rewards.

Badminton at the 2023 Asian Games will get underway in the Binjiang Gymnasium from September 28 to October 7. The Indian women's singles team consists of PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, and Malvika Bansod.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Anupama Upadhyaya spoke about her preparation ahead of the mega-event. She also discussed the experience and knowledge gained from interacting with Indian badminton legends.

Anupama also stressed on the importance of building strength and muscle in order to match the performances of older athletes.

“Right now, I'm preparing for the tournament in the Gopichand Academy. I am here for a 15-day camp from 11th to 24th September. Not only me, but all the players are preparing very well and I'm enjoying my training as well. I'm really looking forward to the Asian Games. Representing India at such a big event gets me really excited," she said.

She talked about her focus on the one aspect of her game that she feels will help her elevate her performance.

“Basically, I'm focusing on the strength aspect of my game. I'm still 18 years old and other players are 24 or 25 and they are very experienced players. Definitely, if I have to match them in performance, I need to have good strength. Also, I got to know the courts are much slower and strength will play a major role there. I have seen good progress," she added.

The Asian Games preparatory camp gave her the opportunity to interact with senior members of the Indian squad, which gave her a new insight into her game.

“So, I've met Prannoy bhaiyya and Sindhu didi before as well. We were in the Sudirman Cup where I used to talk to them a lot. They were really friendly and down to earth. They are really supportive and help you in every aspect.

"And yeah, I still ask them a lot of questions such as how to smash powerfully, what grips are to be used for smashing, and what the right technique is for a good dribble. I enjoy each moment with them and they do not throw any attitude towards me. They are very polite."

"The Asian Games will provide me with good experience going into the 2024 Paris Olympics" - Anupama Upadhyaya

Anupama's excitement over representing India on the biggest stages in the world has caught on with her family too. From her early switch from swimming to badminton, her family has played a big role in shaping her career and building on the legacy of her role models.

"I'm really excited for the Asian Games. When I got to know that I've been selected, I was excited from that moment. Wearing the Indian jersey, walking amongst athletes from all sports in the opening ceremony gets me pumped. I am looking forward to meet Neeraj Chopra as I am a huge fan of him.

"My parents are really happy for me and when they see me on the big screen, wearing the Indian jersey, they will be proud. I am going to live telecast all my matches on the big screen for them and they will cheer me on."

Anupama stressed on the importance of the Asian Games as a learning platform and a valuable provider of experience.

“Right now, I can see I am much more focused. I am gaining valuable experience from Sindhu didi and Pranoy bhaiyya. Seeing them prepare for their matches and the Asian Games, their food habits and manners are all very important. The Asian Games provides me with good experience going into the 2024 Paris Olympics,” she added.

When asked about her competition in the Asian Games, Anupama was thrilled by the possibility of facing champions from other countries.

“There are very good players. An Se-young from South Korea is World no.1 and became a world champion recently. So, I'm looking forward to play her becuase I've never played against her before. So, I'm expecting to play her in the individual and team events."

Anupama also talked about India's chances of breaching the 100-medal mark this time in China after their previous record haul of 70 medals in Indonesia.

“It is definitely possible. After seeing so many athletes perform well in their respective sports and winning medals, it gives me hope. I think it is possible to win 100 medals and badminton can play a big role in that, as we have team events and individual events as well. As men's event is different from the women's event, we can win many medals,” she added.

Anupama Upadhyay is funded and sponsored by the Reliance Foundation. She talked about the help she has received and how it has shaped her mental outlook.

“Reliance has helped me in terms of nutrition, psychology, strength, and conditioning, physiotherapy and I have seen many changes in mental strength and physical endurance. I wanted to increase my muscle mass, and this May, I got to know Reliance is providing me help and after joining them, I have found they are very supportive and help with booking of tournaments. I am thankful for their help.”

"Everyday, I get a call from my nutrionist, Mithali ma'am, and they ask me how I am doing. They help me psychologically by being supportive and lending a helping hand, whenever required. I am more introverted than extroverted, so it is hard for me to talk [to] a lot to people. However, I can share anything with them and it is a relief to talk to them every night and it has helped me a lot," she added.

On Thursday, September 28, the Indian men's and women's team will play their first round. Under the leadership of PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya will be looking to put up a stellar show in Hangzhou and successfully continue her path towards the Paris Olympics.