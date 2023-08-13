Indian badminton sisters Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda created history by clinching the gold medal in women’s doubles at the BWF Tajikistan International Series 2023.

Their victory on Friday marked the impressive improvement the siblings have shown. It also etched their names in history as the first-ever Indian sister duo to secure an international title in this sport.

Rutuparna, aged 24, and her 18-year-old sibling Swetaparna exhibited exceptional synergy on the court, delivering a swift triumph in a mere 20 minutes. Their impeccable performance culminated in a resounding victory against Azerbaijan's Era Maftuha and Hajar Nuriyeva, with an emphatic scoreline of 21-3, 21-7.

Ranked 77th globally in women’s doubles, the Pandas have secured the fourth-highest rank among Indian pairs. They follow more prominent pairs such as Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhatt/Shikha Gautam, and Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto.

The sisters' journey to this pinnacle of success has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. Just last year, Rutuparna made the pivotal decision to partner with her younger sibling, Swetaparna, forging an unbreakable bond on and off the court.

This momentous shift occurred after Rutuparna departed from the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, where she was previously paired with Tanisha Crasto.

Behind their meteoric rise lies a tale of unwavering dedication and relentless training. The sisters, hailing from Cuttack, have been honing their skills at an indoor facility constructed by their father six years ago, strategically situated near their residence.

Their unyielding commitment is evident in their astounding ascent in the rankings. From a humble initial rank of 570 in the world, the duo's synchronized efforts propelled them to their current 77th position, a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence.

As Rutuparna and Swetaparna bask in the glory of their achievement, the world watches eagerly, anticipating the next chapter of their remarkable journey on badminton's grand stage.

Significance of BWF International Series in badminton's global landscape

The BWF International Series, a grade 3 and level 2 tournament within the BWF's Continental Circuit, is sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). This event is part of a trio, including the International Challenge (level 1) and the Future Series (level 3).

These tournaments, crucial for world rankings, lie below prestigious events like the World Championship, World Tour Finals, and various Super Series categories the tournament hierarchy. The BWF International Series plays a pivotal role in shaping players' standings and offers a platform for emerging talents to showcase their skills.