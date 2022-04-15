Saina Nehwal criticizes Badminton Association of India, says they are happy to put her out of Commonwealth Games and Asian Games

Ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal has lashed out at the Badminton Association of India (BAI), stating that she did not convey that she would miss the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games this year.

Saina Nehwal also questioned the timing of the selection trials and said the BAI wanted to keep her out of the two big-ticket events later this year.

Taking to social media, Saina said she wasn't participating in the BAI selection trials for the Asian and Commonwealth Games due to scheduling issues. Saina tweeted:

"Surprised to see all the articles stating that I don't want to defend my CWG title and my Asiad medal. I'm just not participating in the trials because I just got back from 3 weeks of Europe events and according to the schedule there's Asian Championships."

She continued:

"In 2 weeks' time, as a senior player to participate in back-to-back events nonstop is impossible and it's risking injuries, such short notice is not possible. I've conveyed this to BAI but there has been no response from them. It seems like they're happy to put me out of CWG n Asiad."

Saina Nehwal questions the timing behind trials

The BAI called for selection trials on April 2 to pick the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the Thomas Cup and the Uber Cup in Bangkok.

The association exempted players inside the top 15 in the BWF rankings from the trials. Players ranked 16 to 50 will have to participate in the trials to be selected for the team.

Questioning the timing of the selection trials, Saina said:

"I wish we had better understanding about how to manage a schedule and not announce events with 10 days' notice. I'm world no. 23 currently and I almost beat the world no.1 Akane in All England. One loss at India open and BAI tries to pull me down. Shocking."

Saina Nehwal has been battling injuries and poor form for the past couple of years. She did not have the desired results in the India Open, German Open, All England and Swiss Open, losing in the second round in all four competitions.

