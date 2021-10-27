Sameer Verma starts French Open campaign with a win; Dhruv Kapila-Sikki Reddy gives fifth seed scare

Sameer Verma launched his campaign on a rousing note at the Yonex French Open in Paris, France on Tuesday. The six-day BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament is being organized by the Badminton World Federation.

Continuing his brilliant run, Sameer Verma thumped Lee Dong Keun of Korea 21-14, 21-12 to enter the second round. The men’s singles first round encounter lasted 54 minutes.

Sameer Verma, who reached the quarter-finals at the Victor Denmark Open last week, maintained his superb form.

World No. 21 Sameer Verma was in control of the situation throughout the match. Barring a few moments midway through the first game, Sameer was leading his Korean opponent for the entire duration of the match.

Sameer posts first win over Korean opponent to avenge two early defeats

It was Sameer’s first win over world No. 59 Lee Dong Keun. The Indian shuttler had lost the previous two outings against the Korean player.

At the 2018 Japan Open, Lee Dong Keun edged out Sameer 21-18, 20-22, 21-10, while in 2016 at German Open, he won 8-21, 21-19, 21-19.

Sameer will now take on Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in the second round on Thursday. The world No. 20 had beaten Sameer in their only outing at the Thai Open earlier this year.

Dhruv Kapila-Sikki Reddy stretches fifth seed in mixed doubles first round

The new Indian pair continued to impress in their first season together. After a decent performance at the Denmark Open last week, Dhruv Kapila and N. Sikki Reddy almost caused an upset on the first day at the French Open.

It was an exciting mixed doubles first round. Dhruv Kapila and N. Sikki Reddy lost to fifth seeds Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying of Malaysia 19-21, 19-21 in 35 minutes.

The Malaysians are ranked 8th in the world, while Indians are world No. 253. It was the first meeting between the two pairs.

Several Indians will be in action on Wednesday, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth.

Indian Results (Round 1)

Men’s singles

Sameer Verma bt Lee Dong Keun (Korea) 21-14, 21-12 (54 minutes)

Mixed doubles

Dhruv Kapila-N Sikki Reddy lost to 5-Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying (Malaysia) 19-21, 19-21 (35 minutes).

Indians in action on Wednesday

Men’s singles

Kidambi Srikanth vs 1-Kento Momota (Japan)

Lakshya Sen vs Nhat Nguyen (Ireland)

Sourabh Verma vs Ygor Coelho (Brazil)

Parupalli Kashyap vs Brice Leverdez (France)

HS Prannoy vs 4-Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)

Women’s singles

3-PV Sindhu vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen (Denmark)

Saina Nehwal vs Sayaka Takahashi (Japan)

Men’s doubles

5-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po-Hsuan (Chinese Taipei)

MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila vs Joshua Magee-Paul Reynolds (Ireland)

Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy vs Ko Sung Hyun-Shin Baekcheol (Korea)

Women’s doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy vs 1-Lee Sohee-Shin Seungchan (Korea)

Jakkampudi Meghana-Poorvisha S Ram vs Alyssa Tirtosentono-Imke Van Der Aar (Netherlands)

Mixed doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa vs Mathias Thyrri-Mai Surrow (Denmark).

