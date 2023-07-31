Satwiksairaj Rankireddy achieves Guinness world record for fastest badminton smash

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, known for his explosive playing style in men's doubles, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records for achieving the fastest smash ever recorded in the sport, in an exhilarating moment for Indian badminton.

The 22-year-old shuttler, who plays men's doubles with Chirag Shetty, shattered the decade-old record held by Malaysian legend Tan Boon Heong on April 14 at Yonex's factory gymnasium in Soka, Saitama, Japan, clocking an astonishing speed of 493 km/h. Official judges rigorously verified Satwik's speed measurement, confirming his well-deserved place in history.

Satwik's recent achievement not only establishes him as the fastest male badminton player but also breaks down gender barriers, becoming the fastest smash achieved by any player, regardless of gender, in badminton history. The honor adds another feather to Satwik's already illustrious cap, cementing his place as one of India's most promising and extraordinary badminton players.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's phenomenal smash blitzkrieg in badminton

Satwik has consistently demonstrated his incredible power and speed in high-stakes matches.

During the Korea Open quarterfinals, he stunned both spectators and opponents by delivering a 500 km/h smashing blow against Japanese duo Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi. Satwik's outstanding performance with Chirag Shetty led to a convincing 21-14, 21-17 victory, leaving the badminton world in awe of his extraordinary abilities.

To put Satwik's smash prowess in context, the fastest Formula 1 car ever recorded is 397.48 km/h, while the fastest tennis serve reaches a maximum of 263 km/h. Satwik's extraordinary achievement of consistently hitting smashes at speeds exceeding 500 km/h highlights his dominance and exceptional talent on the badminton court.

Malaysian doubles star Pearly Tan, who partners with Thinaah Muralitharan, holds the record for the fastest smash in women's badminton, at 438 km/h. Lakshya Sen holds the record for the fastest smash in men's singles, having unleashed a phenomenal 420 km/h smash during the final of the Canada Open Super 500.

Meanwhile, Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand has the fastest smash in women's singles, clocking in at 372 km/h.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's accomplishments serve as motivation for aspiring badminton players, encouraging them to push the sport's boundaries and strive for greatness. His unwavering pursuit of excellence and determination to break records bode well for Indian badminton on the international stage.

Finally, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's Guinness World Record for the fastest badminton smash demonstrates his extraordinary talent, dedication, and hard work.

Indian badminton fans eagerly await his future triumphs and contributions to the sport as he continues to rewrite history and inspire the next generation of players. Satwiksairaj's unrivaled smash blitzkrieg has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the badminton world, elevating him to the pantheon of legendary players in the sport's illustrious history.