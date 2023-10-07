Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: List of titles won by the Asian Games champions in 2023

India's premier men's doubles shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty added yet another feather to their cap on Saturday, October 7, by winning a historic gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Huangzhou. It was the nation's maiden gold medal in badminton and the first medal in the men's doubles discipline since 1982.

Rankireddy and Shetty thus brought home India's third medal in badminton from the ongoing edition of the Asiad, ensuring the country's best-ever performance in the sport in the continental games. Earlier, HS Prannoy won a men's singles bronze medal, while the men's team clinched silver.

Rankireddy and Shetty's Hangzhou heroics were an extension of what has already been a memorable season for the duo. It was their fifth title this season overall, adding to glory at the Badminton Asian Championships, Indonesia Open, Korea Open, and the Swiss Open earlier in the year.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were already making noise on the circuit for a few years before taking huge strides last year with their Commonwealth Games gold medal and a bronze from the BWF World Championships. They also played a pivotal role in getting India's first-ever Thomas Cup triumph.

The electrifying duo went a step further this season to truly dominate the circuit. Their first title came at the Super 300 event, the Swiss Open, in Basel in March. They then went on to stamp their supremacy in Asia with a win over former world champions Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan to take the Badminton Asia Championships win in April.

In June, they sizzled at the Super 1000 Indonesia Open, considered one of the toughest tournaments on the circuit. They beat their Malaysian nemesis Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik for their biggest-ever title on the badminton tour.

Shetty and Rankireddy continued their impressive unbeaten streak to clinch the Super 500 Korea Open, where they outlasted the top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto to taste success.

The back-to-back titles catapulted the young Indian pair to their highest world ranking of No. 2.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy arrived at the Asian Games following a few unexpected early exits that included a first-round loss at the Super 1000 China Open last month.

However, they rose to the occasion when it mattered the most. With a 21-17, 21-12 win over Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinal and a 21-18, 21-16 win over Korea's Choi Sol Gyu/Kim Won Ho in the final, they etched their names in history.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty set to climb to World No. 1 ranking

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) & Chirag Shetty celebrate their Asian Games gold medal win. (Image courtesy: Badminton Association of India)

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's unwavering determination and supreme consistency have been rewarded with a climb to the coveted World No. 1 ranking. The duo will find themselves on top of the world when the new rankings are released by the Badminton World Federation on Tuesday, October 10.

The pair confirmed it with their entry into the Asian Games men's doubles final earlier on Friday, October 6.

This will be the first time an Indian pair will be at the pinnacle of the world rankings in badminton. Shetty and Rankireddy will join the likes of Prakash Padukone, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth as the only other Indians to be ranked No. 1 in badminton.