Satwiksairaj Rankireddy sets Guinness World Record for fastest badminton shot 

Star Indian badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy set the Guinness World record for the fastest shot by a male player in the sport. The Men's doubles World No.3 ranked shuttler recorded an astonishing 565 km/h through a smash.

Rankireddy's recent milestone was held at the Yonex factory gymnasium in Japan's Soka city. The 22-year-old, who hails from the Amalapuram town of Andhra Pradesh, broke a decade-long record of 493 km/h. Malaysian shuttler Tan Pearly created the record for the fastest shot by a female badminton player with a commendable speed of 438 km/h.

The attempt for the world record fastest shot was achieved on April 14, 2023 in a controlled environment. Official judges from the Guinness world records verified the milestone based on the speed measurement results available. Japanese sports equipment manufacturer Yonex on Tuesday, July 18, announced in a release:

"Yonex is proud to announce that Yonex badminton athletes, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (IND) and Tan Pearly (MAS), have set new Guinness world records title for the fastest male and female badminton hits.

"Since the previous Guinness world records title for the fastest badminton hit was recorded in May 2013, this means that Rankireddy broke the record for the first time in more than a decade.”

BAI Media @BAI_Media



Ps: Previous record was 493 kmph, Satwik surpassed it by 72 kmph



#IndiaontheRise

#Badminton 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙗𝙤𝙙𝙮 𝙞𝙨 𝙖 𝙂𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧, 𝙏𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙨𝙚𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧Ps: Previous record was 493 kmph, Satwik surpassed it by 72 kmph

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won India's first Super 1000 event along with Chirag Shetty

The Indian Men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Indonesia Open in June in Jakarta. They defeated the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yika in straight sets 21-17, 21-18 to ensure they finished as the first doubles pair to win a Super 1000 event.

The duo later secured their best ranking of No.3 in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. The star Indian shuttlers are currently in action at the ongoing Korea Open, having progressed to the Round of 16 after getting the better of Thailand's Kittinupong Kedren and Supak Jomkoh 21-16, 21-14 in the Round of 32.