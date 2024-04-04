Satwiksairaj Rankireddy withdraws from Badminton Asia Championships due to shoulder injury

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have opted out of the upcoming Badminton Asia Championships. This means they will not be available to defend their men's doubles title.

The duo, currently ranked World No.1, created history last April by clinching the men's doubles title, ending a 58-year-old drought for Indian players at the Asia Badminton Championships in Dubai.

"Their decision to pull out of the tournament comes as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy continues to recuperate from a shoulder injury," a source familiar with the situation told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While the injury is not new and has been a recurring problem owing to overuse of the shoulder, Satwik is well on his way to recovery. Despite their continuous performance and recent accomplishments, which included winning the French Open Super 750 and finishing runner-up in two finals, the duo chose to prioritise Satwik's health and well-being.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the duo are still training, albeit with reduced intensity.

"The withdrawal from the Badminton Asia Championships provides them with an opportunity to address the underlying issue and avoid exacerbating the injury further," the source added.

As elite athletes, it is crucial for them to make strategic decisions about their tournament participation to ensure their long-term fitness and success.

"The decision to withdraw underscores the challenges faced by athletes in managing injuries while maintaining their competitive edge," the source explained.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's recurring shoulder issue reappeared following the European part of the season. Despite their regret for missing out on the upcoming championship, Satwik and Chirag are still focused on their recuperation and future competitions.

"The withdrawal of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty highlights the importance of injury management and the resilience required of athletes in navigating the challenges of professional sports," the source concluded.

What next for India in Badminton Asia Championships?

Meanwhile, with the top-ranked men's doubles team absent, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and PV Sindhu are primed to lead India's charge at the prestigious Badminton Asia Championships.

The tournament will take place from April 9 to 14 in Ningbo, China.