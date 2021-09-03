Shuttler Pramod Bhagat hopes to win a medal after cruising into the semifinals

Indian para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli stormed into the semifinals of the mixed doubles class SL3-SU5 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. He achieved the feat after beating the Thailand pair of Siripong Teamarrom and Nipada Saensupa 21-15, 21-19 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Indian pair outclassed their opponents in less than half-an-hour and finished second in their group. After the mixed doubles match, Pramod Bhagat was a relieved shuttler. Speaking to Sportskeeda from Tokyo, Pramod Bhagat said:

“We are relieved we qualified for the semi-final; it was a tough game for us. Palak and I executed what we had planned. It’s my second qualification for the semi-finals and I hope I win medals and make India and everyone supporting the game proud.”

🚨🚨#IND's @PramodBhagat83 & @palakkohli2002 get the better of World No. 3 #THA duo of Nipada Saensupa & Siripom Teamarrong to progress to the semifinals of #ParaBadminton Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 🔥



They won in straight games 21-15, 21-19. #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 3, 2021

Pramod Bhagat's second semi-final

This is Pramod Bhagat’s second semi-final appearance at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. On Thursday, Pramod Bhagat, the World No. 1 in singles, got the better of Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov 21-12, 21-9 to enter the last four in the men’s singles SL3 classification.

Also read: Palak Kohli loses both singles and mixed doubles opening matches on her debut

After the match Pramod Bhagat had said:

"I was in the groove today and played really well. Oleksandr Chyrkov is a good player and played some good strokes in the match. I am very happy that I have reached the semi-finals. Things are going to be tough from here as the knockout stages start. My focus is on one match at a time."

Dreams do come true , just don't lose your focus and when my journey started all this was a dream for me , Thank You @Media_SAI @PMOIndia @narendramodi @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @Tokyo2020 ❤️🇮🇳❤️ https://t.co/9Kjh4hlzSx — Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) August 17, 2021

Pramod Bhagat has 45 international medals, including four World Championship gold medals.

Putting in hard yards with national coach Gaurav Khanna, Pramod Bhagat has left no stone unturned in his preparation for Tokyo Paralympics 2021.

In the 2018 Asian Para Games, Pramod Bhagat won two medals – a gold and a bronze. He topped it up with two gold medals and one silver medal at the IWAS World games in 2019.

Pramod Bhagat continued his good form and clinched two gold medals at the BWF Para World Badminton Championships in Basel, Switzerland in 2019.

Also read: Pramod Bhagat urges India to support shuttlers as badminton makes its debut at 2021 Tokyo Paralympics

Edited by Diptanil Roy