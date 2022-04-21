Sikki Reddy suffers abdominal muscle tear, to miss Asian Badminton Championship, Uber Cup

Indian badminton star N Sikki Reddy will miss the upcoming Asian Championships and the Uber Cup after suffering an injury during the recently concluded selection trials.

Reddy suffered an abdonimal muscle Grade 2 tear and will be out of action for six weeks. The shuttler cemented a place in the Indian team for the Asian Games and the Uber Cup, but will have to pull out of the latter due to rehab time.

Read: 14-year-old Unnati Hooda makes it to Indian team as BAI selects contingents for CWG, Asiad, Thomas-Uber Cup

Sikki Reddy took to social media to share the news of her injury. The shuttler wrote on Instagram:

"Hi everyone, just wanted to give all of you a quick update. During the recently concluded bai selection trials. I tore my abdominal muscles ( grade 2 tear ) and therefore I won’t be participating in the badminton Asian championship and Uber cup."

She added:

"I will be undergoing a period of rest and rehabilitation for the next 6 weeks and look forward to being back on the court really soon. Thank you for your love and support as always."

Sikki Reddy to miss two big tournaments

Sikki will first miss the Asian Badminton Championship, commencing in Manila on April 26. She will also be unable to participate in the 32nd edition of the Thomas Cup and 29th Uber Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Bangkok from May 8 to 15.

A 10-member women’s team will participate in the Asian Games and Uber Cup. It will consist of PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Chaliha, and Hooda alongside the top-three doubles pairs from the trials.

Unbeaten in the trials, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri P, Sikki-Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto-Shruti Mishra made it to the squad. With Sikki injured, Ashwini Ponappa will also be forced out of the Uber Cup and Asian Badminton Championship in the women's doubles category.

The ace badminton doubles star will hope to recover in time and get back to form before the all-important Asian Games.

The Badminton Association of India selection trials that concluded in New Delhi were important for the immediate future. The selectors finalized the names of 40 players (20 men and 20 women) for the senior national coaching camp. They also selected the core group for the 2024 Olympic Games, based on players’ positions in trials.

Also read: Aakarshi Kashyap, Priyanshu Rajawat, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila come out on top in BAI selection trials

Edited by Anantaajith Ra