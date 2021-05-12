Singapore Open 2021: Sai Praneeth, Ashwini-Sikki Reddy back out; Olympic hopes in jeopardy 

In a dreary turn of events, World No. 13 shuttler B. Sai Praneeth has decided to pull out of the Singapore Open 2021 scheduled to begin on June 1. Unwilling to conform to the 21-day quarantine period and miss out on practice, Sai Praneeth withdrew from the BWF Super 500 tournament.

All Singapore-bound Indian players have to adhere to this quarantine rule, given the pandemic situation.

As reported by The Indian Express, the women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy and the men's doubles combine of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the Singapore Open 2021.

Other shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are also expected to follow suit, given the strict quarantine protocols in place.

Tournament organisers Badminton Association of Malaysia and Badminton World Federation have jointly agreed to postpone the CELCOM AXIATA Malaysia Open 2021, scheduled for 25-30 May 2021.#BWFWorldTourhttps://t.co/SGTrcL2w2d — BWF (@bwfmedia) May 7, 2021

With both the India Open 2021 and Malaysia Open 2021 being postponed indefinitely, the Singapore Open 2021 will act as the final qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics.

However, Sai Praneeth's withdrawal from the $320,000 tournament puts his Olympic chances in slight jeopardy.

"Without practice it is very tough to play" - Sai Praneeth

Sai Praneeth is expected to make his Olympics debut in Tokyo

The 2019 World Championships bronze medalist, Sai Praneeth stands the best chance of making his Olympic debut from the men's category. Being placed at the No. 13 spot in the Race to Tokyo rankings, Praneeth has his eyes trained on Tokyo.

For former World No. 1 and Olympian, Kidambi Srikanth, the chances for qualification are most bleak, if not null entirely.

Sai Praneeth's decision to back out of the tournament was taken after keeping the future and the approaching Olympics in perspective. For Sai, who has received his first dose of the vaccine already, mandatorily quarantining for 21-days, would have meant having to miss out on practice.

“It’s because we have to do 21 days quarantine and you can’t play even it is 14 days quarantine. Without practice it is very tough to play,” Praneeth told The Indian Express.

With a slew of tournaments getting deferred, shuttlers comfortably placed on the Race to Tokyo list could use this time to prepare for the upcoming multi-sporting extravaganza instead.

“I was preparing from a very long time for Malaysia and Singapore. But once it got cancelled, I thought I’ll take a break and then start preparing for Olympics. I’ve already done 7 weeks of hard training so I thought I could take a break...The next 3 months will be tough non-stop and now that we aren’t travelling, we can train with focus,” Sai Praneeth explained to The Indian Express.

However, being placed at No. 13, Sai Praneeth does not need to worry a lot about getting his Olympic ticket confirmed. Therefore, this non-participation in the Singapore Open 2021 should not be costing him as such.

Similarly, World No. 5 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are also well-settled about their Tokyo berth. Meanwhile, this withdrawal marks the end of the road for Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy, who can no longer make it to Tokyo.