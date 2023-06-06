Singapore Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 1

The Singapore Open 2023 got off to an exciting start, with top shuttlers from around the world converging at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Following the conclusion of the Thailand Open, badminton fans had no time to relax as another prestigious tournament from the BWF World Tour knocked on the door.

The Singapore Open, as a Super 750 event, promises fierce competition. It is also a golden opportunity for players to rack up valuable points toward their Paris Olympics 2024 qualification.

Despite a strong showing, Lakshya Sen was unable to defeat Chou Tien Chen in the Men's Singles Round of 32. The Taiwanese shuttler demonstrated his abilities and tenacity to secure a hard-fought victory. Priyanshu Rajawat, on the other hand, outperformed Kanta Tsuneyama to advance to the next round.

Kidambi Srikanth, another Indian ace, triumphed over Kantaphon Wangcharoen, demonstrating his prowess on the court. HS Prannoy, on the other hand, was defeated in a close match against Kodai Naraoka.

Moving on to the Women's Singles Round of 32, PV Sindhu was defeated by Akane Yamaguchi, resulting in her elimination from the tournament. Similarly, Saina Nehwal was unable to defeat Ratchanok Intanon and was eliminated in the first round. Aakarshi Kashyap was also disappointed after losing to Supanida Katethong.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila defeated Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in a thrilling match in the Men's Doubles Round of 32, demonstrating their teamwork and skill on the court.

As the Singapore Open 2023 continues, badminton fans are looking forward to more exciting matchups and outstanding performances from the remaining players. The tournament promises an unpredictable and thrilling journey to crown the champions, with notable exits and surprising upsets in the early stages.

Singapore Open 2023: Day 1 Results (Indians only)

Men’s Singles Round of 32

Lakshya Sen (India) lost to Chou Tien Chen (Taiwan) 1-3

Scores: (21-18, 17-21, 13-21)

Priyanshu Rajawat (India) beat Kanta TsuneyThe ama (Japan) 2-0

Scores: (21-12, 21-15)

Kidambi Srikanth (India) beat Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Thailand) (2-0

Scores: (21-15, 21-19)

HS Prannoy (India) lost to Kodai Naraoka (Japan) 0-2

Scores: (15-21, 19-21)

Women’s Singles Round of 32

PV Sindhu (India) lost to Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) 1-3

Scores: (21-18, 19-21, 17-21)

Saina Nehwal (India) lost to Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) 0-2

Scores: (13-21, 15-21)

Aakarshi Kashyap (India) lost to Supanida Katethong (Thailand) 0-2

Scores: (17-21, 9-21)

Men’s Doubles Round of 32

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila (India) beat Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar (France) 2-0

Scores: (21-16, 21-15)

