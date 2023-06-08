Singapore Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 2

The Singapore Open 2023 continued to captivate badminton enthusiasts as Day 2 witnessed intense battles and surprising outcomes. Players from around the world showcased their skills and determination on the courts of the Singapore Indoor Stadium, vying for a coveted spot in the later stages of the tournament.

In the Men's Doubles Round of 32, Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced a formidable challenge from the Japanese pair Akira Koga and Taichi Saito. Despite a valiant effort, the Indian duo fell short in a closely contested match.

Moving on to the Women's Doubles Round of 32, Indian pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand faced off against Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam from Hong Kong. Both teams displayed their prowess on the court, engaging in an exhilarating battle. However, it was the Hong Kong duo who emerged victorious in the end.

As the tournament progresses, the Singapore Open continues to provide a platform for players to showcase their talents and compete against some of the best in the world. The unexpected results and upsets serve as reminders of the unpredictable nature of the sport, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

While the doubles pair may have faced disappointment in their respective matches, their performances highlight the competitive spirit and determination they possess. These setbacks will serve as valuable learning experiences, motivating them to work harder and come back stronger in future tournaments.

Badminton enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more thrilling matches and remarkable performances from the remaining players. The tournament serves as a stage for both established stars and emerging talents to make their mark on the global badminton scene.

Singapore Open 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians only)

Men’s Doubles Round of 32

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty lost to Akira Koga/Taichi Saito (Japan) 1-2

Scores: (18-21, 21-14, 18-21)

Women’s Doubles Round of 32

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand lost to Yeung Nga Ting/Yeung Pui Lam (Hong Kong) 1-2

Scores: (14-21,21-18,19-21)

