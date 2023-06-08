Singapore Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 3

Day 3 of the 2023 Singapore Open marked the end of India's campaign in the tournament. It has not been a successful outing for the Indian contingent, who faced an early exit from the competition.

In the Men's Singles Round of 16, Priyanshu Rajawat took on Kodai Naraoka from Japan. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Rajawat lost the match in straight games 17-21, 16-21. Kidambi Srikanth faced a tough challenge against Chia Hao Lee from Taiwan. He fought hard but ultimately fell short, losing the match 15-21, 19-21.

In the Men's Doubles Round of 16, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila faced the formidable English pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy. The Indian duo couldn't overcome the strong challenge posed by their opponents and lost 15-21, 19-21.

Overall, it was a disappointing day for the Indian contingent at the Singapore Open. The players showed determination and fought hard, but were unable to secure victories in their respective matches. The competition was fierce and the matches were closely contested, indicating the high level of play at the tournament.

The Indian players will now have an opportunity to regroup, analyze their performances and work on their game for future tournaments. The 2023 Singapore Open will serve as a valuable learning experience, highlighting areas that need improvement and providing motivation to work harder in training.

Singapore Open 2023: Day 3 Results (Indians only)

Men’s Singles Round of 16

Priyanshu Rajawat lost to Kodai Naraoka (Japan) 0-2

Scores: (17-21, 16-21)

Kidambi Srikanth lost to Chia Hao Lee (Taiwan) 0-2

Scores: (15-21, 19-21)

Men’s Doubles Round of 16

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila lost to Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (England) 0-2

Scores: (15-21, 19-21)

