Singapore Open 2024: Gayatri-Treesa stun second seeds, Sindhu loses to Marin

The third day (May 30) of the Singapore Open 2024 saw two heartbreaking exits in the singles categories for the Indian shuttlers. Both PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy went down in thrilling three-set battles to end their campaign at the Super 750 tournament.

However, the Indian duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly pulled off a stunning victory. They beat the second seeds from South Korea to advance to the quarterfinals and keep India's campaign at the tournament alive.

After an appearance in the Malaysia Masters final last week and a spectacular victory against Line Kjaersfeldt yesterday, PV Sindhu looked in great form. However, the Indian shuttler, currently ranked 12th in the world, just fell short against familiar rival Carolina Marin in the second round.

Sindhu started the match strong, winning the first game 21-13, but Marin staged a remarkable comeback, winning the second game 11-21, forcing a decider. The final set saw Sindhu start off incredibly, taking an early 7-2 lead. Sindhu maintained an advantage up until the very end, leading 19-18.

However, the next two rallies saw the World No. 3 from Spain take two consecutive points to reach match point and then wrap up the game 22-20. The final score of the nail-biting three-set battle was 21-13, 11-21, 20-22 in favor of Marin. This defeat marked Sindhu’s sixth consecutive loss to Marin, extending the Spaniard’s lead in their head-to-head record to 12-6.

In the men's singles category, HS Prannoy faced Japan's Kenta Nishimoto. In what was a marathon match lasting 78 minutes, Prannoy fought valiantly but just fell short in the final set. After losing the first game 13-21, Prannoy bounced back to win the second game 21-14. But Nishimoto eventually found his momentum once again and took the third game 21-15 to win the match.

While the results of the Indian shuttlers in the singles categories were disheartening, the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand delivered a remarkable performance. The 30th-ranked pair took on the second-seeded and World No. 2 South Korean duo of Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee in their second round.

In a match that lasted just short of an hour, Jolly and Gopichand displayed exceptional skill and determination, dominating the first game 21-9. However, the South Korean pair, who are also the reigning All-England champions, fought back to take the second game 21-14. The Indian duo kept their composure in the final set and clinched the decider 21-15, securing their place in the quarterfinals.

Their next challenge will be against another strong South Korean pair, Olympic bronze medalists Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong, in the quarterfinals.

Singapore Badminton Open 2024: Full results at the end of Day 3 (Indians only)

Men’s singles

HS Prannoy (India) lost to Kenta Nishimoto (Japan) 13-21, 21-14, 21-15

Women’s singles

PV Sindhu (India) lost to Carolina Marin (Spain) 21-13, 11-21, 20-22

Women’s doubles

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (India) beat Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (South Korea) 21-9, 14-21, 21-15