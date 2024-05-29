Singapore Open 2024: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to the second round

After a rocky opening day at the Singapore Open 2024, the Indian shuttlers bounced back with commendable performances on the second day (May 29). They ensured some Indian representation in the second round of the Super 750 event. Paris Olympics-bound PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy were among the Indians to notch up victories in their first-round matches.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, who reached the Malaysia Masters final last week, secured a decisive victory over Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt. She took 44 minutes to seal the Singapore Open 2024 Round of 32 match with a score of 21-12, 22-20. The Indian shuttler is set to face formidable rival Carolina Marin of Spain in a highly anticipated second-round clash.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles category, eight-seed HS Prannoy also advanced to the second round of the Singapore Open 2024. He overcame Belgium's Julien Carraggi in three sets to book his place in the round of 16. The final scoreline of the match was 21-9, 18-21, 21-9. Prannoy, India’s highest-ranked men’s singles shuttler, will now take on Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the next round.

However, Lakshya Sen, who is also set to participate in the Paris Olympics later this year, faced a challenging first-round match. He faced reigning Olympic champion and World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. Despite a valiant effort, Sen lost 13-21, 21-16, 13-21.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth also saw an end to his Singapore Open 2024 campaign. He was forced to retire 31 minutes into his match against fifth-seeded Kodai Naraoka of Japan, trailing 14-21, 3-11.

In the women’s doubles category, the pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa bowed out of the tournament. They went down in a closely fought three-set match against Ukraine's Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr. The final score of the match was 21-18, 19-21, 19-21.

On the other hand, the Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the second round. They secured a commanding 21-7, 21-14 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Yu-Pei and Sun Yu Hsing. They are set to face the second-seeded South Korean pair, Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee, in the second round.

Singapore Open 2024: Full results at the end of Day 2 (Indians only)

Men’s singles

Kidambi Srikanth (India) lost to Kodai Naraoka (Japan) 14-21, 3-11 (retd.)

HS Prannoy (India) beat Julien Carraggi (Belgium) 21-9, 18-21, 21-9

Lakshya Sen (India) lost to Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) 13-21, 21-16, 13-21

Men’s doubles

Krishna Prasad/Sai Pratheek (India) lost to Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (China) 16-21, 22-24

Women’s singles

PV Sindhu (India) beat to Line Kjaersfeldt (Denmark) 21-12, 22-20

Women’s doubles

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (India) beat Cheng Yu-Pei/Sun Yu Hsing. (Chinese Taipei) 21-7, 21-14

Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa (India) lost to Polina Buhrova/Yevheniia Kantemyr (Ukraine) 21-18, 19-21, 19-21

Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker (India) lost to Apriyani Rahayu/Sitti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti (Indonesia) 12-21, 12-21

Mixed doubles

Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy (India) lost to Goh Soon Huat/Lai Shevon Jemie (Malaysia) 18-21, 19-21

Juhi Dewangan/Venkat Prasad (India) lost to Mads Vestergaard/ Christine Busch (Denmark) 8-21, 8-21

Aadya Variyath/Sathish Karunakaran (India) lost to Guo Wa/ Chen Hui (China) 15-21, 21-18, 11-21