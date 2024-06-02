Singapore Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri go down in the semifinal, spectacular run comes to an end

India’s women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand saw their dream run at the Singapore Badminton Open 2024 come to an end on Saturday, June 1. The Indian pair went down 23-21, 23-11 to the World No. 4 Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in the semifinals of the Super 750 event.

Prior to their semifinal match, the Indian pair caused back-to-back upsets, beating the World No. 2 duo and reigning All England champions Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee in the second round before getting the better of the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalists and World No. 6 pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in the quarterfinals.

A closer look at Treesa and Gayatri’s semifinal loss at the Singapore Open 2024

The second women’s doubles semifinal clash of the Singapore Open 2024 saw India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand take on Japan’s Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.

The match began with a tightly contested first game, which started with several intense rallies and saw both pairs putting on a strong defense. However, the Japanese pair managed to surge ahead to lead 8-2. Undeterred by the huge difference, Treesa and Gayatri clawed their way back to reduce the gap to just a couple of points by the mid-game interval.

As the game progressed, the Japanese duo once again extended their lead to 16-12. But Treesa and Gayatri demonstrated remarkable composure to level the score at 16-16.

The closing stages of the first game saw both teams continue to put on an incredibly solid defense and capitalize on every opportunity to finish the rally. The pairs were engaged in a see-saw battle before Matsuyama and Shida managed to edge out the Indian shuttlers, clinching the game 23-21.

The second game was a different story, as the Japanese pair took decisive control early on, establishing a commanding 13-2 lead. Despite a spirited performance by Treesa and Gayatri, where both the shuttlers were seen playing some spectacularly deceptive shots and diving around the court, the initial deficit proved insurmountable. Matsuyama and Shida wrapped up the 47-minute match with a 23-21, 21-11 scoreline.

The Indian duo will now be seen in action at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament, starting on June 4.