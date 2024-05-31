Singapore Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri stun Olympic bronze medalists to enter maiden Super 750 semifinal

The quarterfinals of the Singapore Open 2024 saw India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand continue their incredible run and deliver another stunning performance to overcome South Korea’s Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong.

The Indian duo’s remarkable victory in the quarterfinals followed another significant win, where Treesa and Gayatri defeated the reigning All-England champions and current World No. 2 pair, Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee from South Korea, 21-9, 14-21, 21-15, in the second round.

A closer look at Treesa and Gayatri’s quarterfinals at the Singapore Open 2024

India’s only remaining shuttlers, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand took on the World No. 6 pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong from South Korea in the quarterfinals of the Super 750 tournament.

The match began with the two pairs engaged in a see-saw battle right up until 15-14. But the South Korean pair found a little bit of extra momentum and accelerated ahead to clinch the first set 21-18.

Undeterred, Treesa and Gayatri started the second game strongly, leading 7-3. However, their Korean opponents fought back, leveling terms before taking an 18-12 lead. Despite being six points down, the Indian pair kept their composure and won five consecutive points to reduce the gap to a solitary point. They eventually took the second game 21-19 to force a decider.

The final game mirrored the intensity of the first set, with both pairs unable to establish a clear lead. Treesa and Gayatri held an 18-15 advantage, but Kim and Kong equalized at 19-19.

The game remained neck and neck towards the end, tied at 22-22, the Indian shuttlers managed to secure two crucial points to seal victory and advance to their maiden semi-finals in a BWF Super 750 tournament. The final score of their win against the Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalists was 18-21, 21-19, 24-22.

Their victory over Kim and Kong also serves as redemption for their defeat against the South Korean pair at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. Treesa and Gayatri will now face the World No. 4 Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chihara Shida in the semi-finals on Saturday, June 1.

Singapore Badminton Open 2024: Full results at the end of Day 4 (Indians only)

Women’s doubles

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (India) beat Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong (South Korea) 18-21, 21-19, 24-22