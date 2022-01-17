Singaporean shuttler Yeo Jia Min tests positive for COVID-19 on return from India 

Shuttler Yeo Jia Min of Singapore, who pulled out of the recently-concluded 2022 Yonex Sunrise India Open held in New Delhi, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The third-seeded Singaporean shuttler gave a walkover to Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the quarterfinals on Friday.

However, the World No. 17 had pulled off a second-round win over India's Anupama Upadhyaya despite not being fully fit. Min withdrew from the tournament after experiencing 'high fever' on January 13.

Badminton Talk @BadmintonTalk



Yeo Jia Min withdrawn from



Get well soon! BREAKINGYeo Jia Min withdrawn from #IndiaOpen2022 due to high fever.Get well soon! BREAKINGYeo Jia Min withdrawn from #IndiaOpen2022 due to high fever.Get well soon! https://t.co/x4PHzZksap

She tested negative for the virus in India. Unfortunately, upon her arrival in Singapore, Yeo Jia Min tested positive for COVID-19.

The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) said in a statement:

"Yeo had tested negative in India. The rapid antigen test (RAT) she took upon arrival in Singapore on Sunday returned positive. Her positive test result was later confirmed by a second confirmatory RAT test on Monday.

"The health and welfare of our players are our priority and this is also why we decided to pull her out of this week's competition and fly her back home after she fell ill last week," the statement added.

Yeo Jia Min hopeful she'll be back on court soon

Yeo Jia Min took to her social media handles on Monday to inform her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She also thanked all her well-wishers for all their love and support during this difficult time.

"I know I’ve been quiet since the last story update about my withdrawal from the India Open quarterfinals last Thursday," she wrote on Instagram. "Many has sent me get well messages and asking me for an update of how I am right now. Really thank you so much. Sorry it’s been pretty hectic in the midst of trying to recover physically. Thank you for all the love and care, it means a lot to me especially during this time."

The 22-year-old is currently in isolation but remains optimistic that she will make a comeback soon.

"I’m currently back in Singapore but I’ve been tested positive," she further wrote. "I am now in isolation and complying with all the procedures. I will do my best to recover well and get back on court soon."

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Lakshya Sen stuns world champion Loh to win maiden India Open title; Satwik-Chirag triumphs to create history

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee