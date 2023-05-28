"So well deserved & hard earned" - Twitter erupts as HS Prannoy wins his first BWF World Tour title at Malaysia Masters

HS Prannoy delighted Indian badminton lovers on Sunday, May 28, with a 21-19, 13-21, 12-18 win over Weng Hong Yang to claim the Super 500 Malaysia Masters title in Kuala Lumpur. It was the World No. 9's first title on the BWF World Tour and his first individual international trophy in six years.

This was also India's first singles title in badminton this year.

The only other time Prannoy had made it to any final on the current BWF World Tour was at the 2022 Swiss Open, where he went down against Jonatan Christie in straight games.

In the last few years, the Keralite had built a reputation for being just a giant slayer. He would regularly upset quite a few top names of the sport but would ultimately fail to convert those wins into a title. A series of injuries too didn't help his cause.

Seeing Prannoy finally string together the vital wins to lay his hands on a trophy at the age of 30 impressed badminton fans on social media. With the qualification period for the Paris Olympics 2024 having already started, this was indeed a crucial win for the Indian, as many of them pointed out.

Twitterati went abuzz with congratulatory messages pouring in for the India No. 1 men's singles shuttler right after his 94-minute battle against the 34th-ranked Weng Hong Yang.

Here are some of the best reactions:

jonathan selvaraj @jon_selvaraj Massive win for HS Prannoy who beats Weng Hong Yang of China 21 -19 13-21 21-18 to win the Malaysia Masters title. This is his first individual title in 6 years and first World Tour 500 or higher win since 2014. He had the big individual wins but now he's strung them together Massive win for HS Prannoy who beats Weng Hong Yang of China 21 -19 13-21 21-18 to win the Malaysia Masters title. This is his first individual title in 6 years and first World Tour 500 or higher win since 2014. He had the big individual wins but now he's strung them together https://t.co/Sch9f5F7iO

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



So happy for him that he finally has a World Tour 500 title



2023 Don't think any men's singles player in the last couple of decades beat top 5/top 10 players as regularly as HS Prannoy without having a single Superseries/World Tour 500+ titleSo happy for him that he finally has a World Tour 500 title #MalaysiaMasters 2023 #MalaysiaMasters Don't think any men's singles player in the last couple of decades beat top 5/top 10 players as regularly as HS Prannoy without having a single Superseries/World Tour 500+ titleSo happy for him that he finally has a World Tour 500 title#MalaysiaMasters2023 #MalaysiaMasters

Pritish Raj @befikramusafir

HS Prannoy with his first World Tour title.



#BadmintonMalaysia #MalaysiaMasters2023 Soak it in.HS Prannoy with his first World Tour title. Soak it in.HS Prannoy with his first World Tour title.#BadmintonMalaysia #MalaysiaMasters2023 https://t.co/qsqi1PpRbc

Shivendu Chaudhary @shivendu_MSD07 I know his legs might be coming off, such a week of badminton it is has been. And I am grateful to the commentators about how a lot of talk was around Prannoy's game. How his complete game play was being cherished,also his switch of legs to leap into his deep forehead got noticed I know his legs might be coming off, such a week of badminton it is has been. And I am grateful to the commentators about how a lot of talk was around Prannoy's game. How his complete game play was being cherished,also his switch of legs to leap into his deep forehead got noticed https://t.co/mXi26uMpeP

Kapil Choudhary @kapil857 🏾 🏾



After all these years, he's gone all the way!!!



Incredible match, and an incredible tournament!!



HIGHLY Deserved!!



And what a time to do it as well, setting down an early marker in the Indian Oly MS Qual stakes! FINALLY!! HS PRANNOY is a World Tour Champion!!After all these years, he's gone all the way!!!Incredible match, and an incredible tournament!!HIGHLY Deserved!!And what a time to do it as well, setting down an early marker in the Indian Oly MS Qual stakes! FINALLY!! HS PRANNOY is a World Tour Champion!! 👏🏾👏🏾🇮🇳🇮🇳After all these years, he's gone all the way!!! 🏆Incredible match, and an incredible tournament!! 😅😅HIGHLY Deserved!!And what a time to do it as well, setting down an early marker in the Indian Oly MS Qual stakes!

Shantanu Pande @RomanSportz



HS PRANNOY is MALAYSIA MASTERS CHAMPION 🥳

Becoming more Consistent day by day Finally The Quarter-Final Jinx is broken and how??HS PRANNOY is MALAYSIA MASTERS CHAMPIONBecoming more Consistent day by day Finally The Quarter-Final Jinx is broken and how?? HS PRANNOY is MALAYSIA MASTERS CHAMPION🏆🥳😍Becoming more Consistent day by day🔥 🇮🇳 https://t.co/L6chs4g4iV

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy THE GIANT SLAYER! Prannoy HS brings home the gold after an intense battle against Weng Hong Yang of China at the Malaysia Masters 2023.



Congratulations, Prannoy!



BFW• #IndiaontheRise #Badminton #BharatArmy THE GIANT SLAYER! Prannoy HS brings home the gold after an intense battle against Weng Hong Yang of China at the Malaysia Masters 2023.Congratulations, Prannoy!BFW• #MalaysiaMasters2023 🥇🇮🇳 THE GIANT SLAYER! Prannoy HS brings home the gold after an intense battle against Weng Hong Yang of China at the Malaysia Masters 2023. 🎉 Congratulations, Prannoy! 📷 BFW• #MalaysiaMasters2023 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton #BharatArmy https://t.co/DYJ1XCMGop

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



4 matches that went to 3 games



HS Prannoy finally has a World Tour 500 title



So well deserved & hard earned



#MalaysiaMasters2023 5 hours 46 minutes in 5 matches4 matches that went to 3 gamesHS Prannoy finally has a World Tour 500 titleSo well deserved & hard earned 5 hours 46 minutes in 5 matches4 matches that went to 3 gamesHS Prannoy finally has a World Tour 500 titleSo well deserved & hard earned#MalaysiaMasters2023

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



Kidambi Srikanth 6 titles

B Sai Praneeth 1 title

Lakshya Sen 1 title



HS Prannoy 1 title



Prannoy is just the 4th



#MalaysiaMasters2023 #MalaysiaMastersSuper500 Indians to win a men's singles Superseries or World Tour 500+ title (in last 20 years)Kidambi Srikanth 6 titlesB Sai Praneeth 1 titleLakshya Sen 1 titleHS Prannoy 1 titlePrannoy is just the 4th Indians to win a men's singles Superseries or World Tour 500+ title (in last 20 years)Kidambi Srikanth 6 titlesB Sai Praneeth 1 titleLakshya Sen 1 titleHS Prannoy 1 titlePrannoy is just the 4th#MalaysiaMasters2023 #MalaysiaMastersSuper500

SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 @SportsArena1234



The Giant-Killer defeated Weng Hongyang in a thriller 21-19,13-21,21-18 to clinch the Malaysian Masters 2023



Only the 3rd Indian to win after Saina, Sindhu



What a run he had to play with the same intensity throughout the match PRANNOY WINS HIS MAIDEN WORLD TOUR TITLEThe Giant-Killer defeated Weng Hongyangin a thriller 21-19,13-21,21-18 to clinch the Malaysian Masters 2023Only the 3rd Indian to win after Saina, SindhuWhat a run he had to play with the same intensity throughout the match PRANNOY WINS HIS MAIDEN WORLD TOUR TITLE The Giant-Killer defeated Weng Hongyang 🇨🇳in a thriller 21-19,13-21,21-18 to clinch the Malaysian Masters 2023 Only the 3rd Indian to win after Saina, SindhuWhat a run he had to play with the same intensity throughout the match https://t.co/cCwYL9NQs9

Sayan @Tweets_by_Sayan BWFScore @BWFScore

MS - Final

21 13 21 PRANNOY H. S.🏅

19 21 18 WENG Hong Yang



in 94 minutes PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2023 presented by DAIHATSUMS - Final21 13 21PRANNOY H. S.🏅19 21 18WENG Hong Yangin 94 minutes PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2023 presented by DAIHATSUMS - Final21 13 21 🇮🇳PRANNOY H. S.🏅19 21 18 🇨🇳WENG Hong Yang🕚 in 94 minutes What a campaign it has been for Prannoy to win 4 matches in deciding set 🤯🤯 twitter.com/BWFScore/statu… What a campaign it has been for Prannoy to win 4 matches in deciding set 🤯🤯 twitter.com/BWFScore/statu…

Shivendu Chaudhary @shivendu_MSD07 Prannoy kept believing, he kept believing throughout the week

The wait is over for him🥹

For the final points he went all out, for the big winners,even some went out but he kept going.Many believed he couldn't go beyond SF but he kept saying he working on it, and here is the work Prannoy kept believing, he kept believing throughout the weekThe wait is over for him🥹For the final points he went all out, for the big winners,even some went out but he kept going.Many believed he couldn't go beyond SF but he kept saying he working on it, and here is the work https://t.co/mDpxRnj1Ku

Naresh @NameisNareshh

this man has beaten Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, Taufik Hidayat to Kento Momota and Viktor Axelsan.. But I always had a feel he's unlucky where he couldn't get pass semifinals in big tournaments.. Now he has achieved what he deserves since a long time.. @PRANNOYHSPRI HS Prannoy.this man has beaten Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, Taufik Hidayat to Kento Momota and Viktor Axelsan.. But I always had a feel he's unlucky where he couldn't get pass semifinals in big tournaments.. Now he has achieved what he deserves since a long time.. HS Prannoy.this man has beaten Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, Taufik Hidayat to Kento Momota and Viktor Axelsan.. But I always had a feel he's unlucky where he couldn't get pass semifinals in big tournaments.. Now he has achieved what he deserves since a long time.. ❤️ @PRANNOYHSPRI https://t.co/TIXooUGQDm

Just Badminton @BadmintonJust



Prannoy wins his first world tour title as he overcomes the tricky Chinese youngster in an absolute thrilling decider lasting 93 minutes



An emotional win that too Prannoy Haseena SunilKumar wins the Malaysia Masters TitlePrannoy wins his first world tour title as he overcomes the tricky Chinese youngster in an absolute thrilling decider lasting 93 minutesAn emotional win that too Prannoy Haseena SunilKumar wins the Malaysia Masters TitlePrannoy wins his first world tour title as he overcomes the tricky Chinese youngster in an absolute thrilling decider lasting 93 minutesAn emotional win that too 😭😭 https://t.co/MyzGEhKCyq

HS Prannoy beat All England Open champion and World Championships medalist en route to Malaysia Masters glory

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



R32: Beat World C'ships 🥉medalist Chou Tien Chen

R16: Beat All England🥇Li Shifeng

QF: Beat Asian Games 🥉 medalist Kenta Nishimoto

SF: Beat Christian Adinata who beat former WR 1 Srikanth in QF

F: Beat Weng Hongyang who beat Momota & Ginting HS Prannoy at #MalaysiaMasters2023 R32: Beat World C'ships 🥉medalist Chou Tien ChenR16: Beat All England🥇Li ShifengQF: Beat Asian Games 🥉 medalist Kenta NishimotoSF: Beat Christian Adinata who beat former WR 1 Srikanth in QFF: Beat Weng Hongyang who beat Momota & Ginting HS Prannoy at #MalaysiaMasters2023 R32: Beat World C'ships 🥉medalist Chou Tien ChenR16: Beat All England🥇Li ShifengQF: Beat Asian Games 🥉 medalist Kenta NishimotoSF: Beat Christian Adinata who beat former WR 1 Srikanth in QFF: Beat Weng Hongyang who beat Momota & Ginting

It hadn't been an easy week at all for HS Prannoy at the Malaysia Masters but he played some fearless brand of badminton under pressure to create history. Having lost to World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen just a little over a week ago at the Sudirman Cup, Prannoy needed to bring his best to the fore when they crossed swords again this week. This time, the Indian ran out a 16-21, 21-14, 21-13 winner over the 2022 World Championships bronze medalist.

Prannoy then upset the reigning All England Open champion Li Shi Feng 13-21, 21-16, 21-11. In the quarterfinals, he accounted for the 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist Kenta Nishimoto 25-23, 18-21, 21-13.

The 30-year-old then advanced to the final when giant-killer Christian Adinata retired while trailing 17-19 in the first game of their semifinal clash. In the summit clash, the Indian edged China's Weng Hong Yang, a 2022 Asian Championships bronze medalist, in three grueling games.

Prannoy's exceptional self-belief has now made him the first-ever Indian to win the men's singles title at the Malaysia Masters and the third Indian champion overall after PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. With some key tournaments lined up over the next few weeks, the World No. 9 will be keen to carry his rich vein of form forward.

