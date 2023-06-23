Special Olympics World Games: India wins two gold medals in Badminton

Indian athletes won two gold medals in Badminton doubles event at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Indian players have dominated the event so far. They have managed to grab at least one medal in almost every single discipline they have participated in. Notably, India has sent 255 members to participate in 16 disciplines, and athletes have made the country proud.

On the final day in Badminton, India returned with two gold medals. The first gold medal came in the men's doubles category. The competition took place in a round-robin format between three teams.

India's Lokesh Nasi and Ritesh Kumar Singh paired to win against both teams on the same day. The duo faced the Kenya pair of Eflon King'ori and Jed Maina in the preliminary final. They won 21-10, 21-5.

Later in the day, the team faced Libya's Adburauf Mabrouk and Kaabir Ahmed. The Indian duo sailed past the Libyan pair with ease. The match was quicker than India's game against Kenya.

With two wins in two matches, India finished at the top of the table. The Kenya and Libya pairs fought hard for the silver medal. In the end, the Libya pair won by 20-22, 21-19, 21-14. The contest for the Silver Medal was the longest match of the day.

Shameela Dudekula and Poonam Kumari clinch Women's Doubles gold at Special Olympics World Games

India tasted victory in the Special Olympics World Games women's doubles event as well. The format for both doubles was similar. The Indian duo of Shameela Dudekula and Poonam Kumari took on the Kenya pair of Lyn Oyiengo and Linah Gashahon in the first game. The match was a closely contested one, with the Indian pair winning 21-19, 21-12.

In the next match, the Indian pair played against the Chinese-Taipei pair of Chun Yu Zhou and Yu Rong Chen. Dudekula and Kumari lost the first game 19-21. However, they bounced back to take the next two sets 21-15 and 21-3. India finished on top of the table with two victories.

The Kenya pair defeated the Chinese-Taipei pair to clinch the silver medal.

Poll : 0 votes