"Star in the making" - Twitterati can't keep calm as India's Priyanshu Rajawat wins maiden World Tour title at the Orleans Masters 2023

Emerging Indian badminton star Priyanshu Rajawat defeated Denmark's Magnus Johannesen in the final of the Men's Singles event at the Orleans Masters 2023 in France.

Priyanshu Rajawat clinched his maiden World Tour title in his first-ever appearance in the final. He was also a member of the historic Indian team that won the 2022 edition of the Thomas Cup.

He is the second Indian to win the Orleans Masters title. The first to win the title was Anand Pawar, who hails from Mumbai. He won the title in 2012 by defeating Malaysia's Misbun Ramdan Mohmed Misbun 21-16 and 21-10 in two games.

Sportskeeda



One for the future.



Priyanshu Rajawat has now won his first ever BWF World Tour Title!

Priyanshu defeated Kiran George in the first round with scores of 21-18 and 21-13. The Indian shuttler dominated the second round too, having defeated Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto 21-8 and 21-6 to progress to the quarter-finals.

He squared off against Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen in his quarter-final bout. He won both games with twin scores of 21-18 to book a berth in the semis. The 21-year-old dominated once again as he defeated Irish badminton player Nhat Nguyen in a one-sided contest with scores of 21-12 and 2-19.

Priyanshu was up against Denmark's Magnus Johannesen in the decider of the Men's Singles event at the Orleans Masters 2023 in France. He won the first game 21-15 but lost the 2nd one by a couple of points to the Danish shuttler. It was all down to the final game to decide the winner of the Men's Singles event at the Orleans Masters 2023.

Priyanshu Rajawat was at his best in the final game as he won it 21-16 to win the match as well as the Orleans Masters title. This win would boost the youngster's confidence as he has a lot to contribute to the country in the coming years.

His current ranking is 58 as of 4th April 2023. However, with him having won the Orleans Masters title, he is expected to break into the top 40 of the world rankings.

Twitterati reacts to Priyanshu Rajawat's maiden World Tour title at the Orleans Masters 2023 in France

Here are a few reactions from the fans:

Trivikram Thakore
Congratulations to Priyanshu Rajawat. More than deserves mention beyond what the newspapers give him or for that matter the chatter on social media. Another star is born. Indiaaaah Indiaaaah!

Udita Dutta
He has all the abilities and it won't be a surprise if he makes it to Paris. Way to go boy

Ayush
Priyanshu Rajawat is showing very good potential. His agility is on the money, cross court shots are amazing, deception is coming along nicely, some more conviction in the smashes and back hand shots and this guy would rise in the rankings like a rocket.

Savi



We have a new name to look forward to in Badminton!! Priyanshu Rajawat has been phenomenal this week. Rightfully getting the title!

Sundaram T G

#PriyanshuRajawat

#BWFWorldTour

@BAI_Media twitter.com/vinayakkm/stat… Vinayakk @vinayakkm



"Watching everyone there, I've got that will now," he said at Nationals recently, saying he's dreaming about Paris 2024. He knows he needs to be fit, take care of his body. Great potential. This was Priyanshu Rajawat last year, being a part of the Thomas Cup winning campaign."Watching everyone there, I've got that will now," he said at Nationals recently, saying he's dreaming about Paris 2024. He knows he needs to be fit, take care of his body. Great potential. twitter.com/vinayakkm/stat… This was Priyanshu Rajawat last year, being a part of the Thomas Cup winning campaign. "Watching everyone there, I've got that will now," he said at Nationals recently, saying he's dreaming about Paris 2024. He knows he needs to be fit, take care of his body. Great potential. twitter.com/vinayakkm/stat… A delectable concoction of skills that will find unique ways to cause gooseflesh and heartbreak at the same time. Well done and good luck for the Olympic qualification cycle kid @PriyanshuPlay A delectable concoction of skills that will find unique ways to cause gooseflesh and heartbreak at the same time. Well done and good luck for the Olympic qualification cycle kid @PriyanshuPlay 👏👏👏#PriyanshuRajawat #BWFWorldTour @BAI_Media twitter.com/vinayakkm/stat…

Narendra Rawat
Title drought has come to an end for India in men's single badminton in 2023 as Priyanshu Rajawat beats Johannessen to win his maiden BWF 300 Tour title. Hope it is the first of many to come. Congratulations, champion !

#OrleansMaster2023 Title drought has come to an end for Indiain men's single badminton in 2023 as Priyanshu Rajawat beats Johannessen to win his maiden BWF 300 Tour title. Hope it is the first of many to come. Congratulations, champion ! Title drought has come to an end for India🇮🇳 in men's single badminton in 2023 as Priyanshu Rajawat beats Johannessen to win his maiden BWF 300 Tour title. Hope it is the first of many to come. Congratulations, champion !#OrleansMaster2023

Sports Desk
Though its too early to say, Priyanshu Rajawat would qualify at Paris 2024. Still its very tough road but he is capable!!

VanimisettyPrabhakar
Priyanshu Rajawat is the new badminton Star of India.He is the winner of Orleans Masters men's singles finals today..

Shivendu Chaudhary

Priyanshu Rajawat BWFScore @BWFScore

MS - Final

21 19 21 Priyanshu RAJAWAT🏅

15 21 16 Magnus JOHANNESEN



BWFScore
MS - Final
21 19 21 Priyanshu RAJAWAT
15 21 16 Magnus JOHANNESEN
in 68 minutes Orléans Masters Badminton 2023 presented by VICTOR

Has to be the best result for INDIA this year. This guy, anything short or not lifted with quality, puts away with great sting. One hit wonders, slice winners nonchalantly in great position. This Is a huge result, our boy hopefully improves stamina, he is young Priyanshu Rajawat

Namit Desai
What a game of badminton! Priyanshu Rajawat! Someone whom the badminton association of India should keep an keen eye on for 2024 contention of Olympics! What a player of backhand and the attack just seems lethal!(not sure with the points for contention and all)

Ansh Garg
And there you have it - Priyanshu Rajawat becomes the second-ever Indian to have won the Orléans Masters tournament; the first being Anand Pawar who had won it in 2012 when it was known as the French International. The start of an era!

Om Prakash
Hurray! Priyanshu Rajawat gets his first Gold medal in Men's Singles in BWF world tour 300 Orleans Masters Badminton championship defeating Magnus Johannesen of Denmark. Congrats to him. India is proud of him

